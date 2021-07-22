WWE's 'SummerSlam' to Air in Movie Theaters for the First Time

Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
WWE to Bring 'SummerSlam' to Theaters for the First Time

WWE and Iconic Events Releasing will announce a new partnership that will bring the marquee Aug. 21 event to movie screens all across the nation.
WWE’s SummerSlam will air live on Saturday, August 21 at 8pm ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as WWE makes its maiden trip to an NFL venue for the event. Later today, WWE and Iconic Events Releasing will announce a new partnership that brings SummerSlam to movie theaters nationwide for the first time, Sports Illustrated has learned.

“Iconic Events Releasing is proud to be in partnership with WWE to bring their incredible brand to movie theaters coast-to-coast,” said Iconic CEO Steve Bunnell. “SummerSlam is a marquee event that demands to be seen on the big screen, with big sound, in an auditorium full of excited fans.”

Former two-time WWE champion Drew McIntyre expressed his excitement over the news, eager to have the show projected in movie theaters.

“I didn’t think it was possible, but our biggest event of 2021 just got even bigger,” said McIntyre. “I’m very excited for WWE fans to have the opportunity to watch SummerSlam live on the big screen.”

Tickets are already on sale. Sources are indicating WWE will sell out the stadium for SummerSlam, given that it has the potential to be one of their biggest shows in recent memory. The card could feature Roman Reigns vs. John Cena, Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks, Edge vs. Seth Rollins, and even a returning Becky Lynch against Charlotte Flair.

“It’s only fitting that WWE’s blockbuster event of 2021 is coming to theaters,” said Flair. “Having SummerSlam shown on movie screens will be an incredible experience for our fans.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

