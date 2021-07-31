WWE's Bray Wyatt Released From Contract

Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Bray Wyatt Released from WWE Contract

The 34-year-old, a prominent member of the roster, has not appeared on WWE programming since April.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Bray Wyatt, one of the most prominent members of the WWE roster over the last decade, is no longer with the company.

WWE announced on Saturday that Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) has been released from his contract. “WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt,” WWE wrote in a statement on its website. “We wish him the best in all his future endeavors.”

The 34-year-old Wyatt hadn’t appeared on WWE programming since the Raw after WrestleMania 37 this April. Wyatt lost to Randy Orton at WrestleMania the previous night. The finish of that match involved Alexa Bliss, who had been aligned with Wyatt on WWE television, turning against him.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Wyatt was told that budget cuts were the reason for his release. Meltzer added that, prior to his release, Wyatt was preparing to return to WWE shows this August.

Wyatt, the son of Mike Rotunda and the grandson of Blackjack Mulligan, made his in-ring debut in 2009 after signing a WWE developmental contract. After briefly debuting on the main roster as Husky Harris in 2010, Wyatt arrived on Raw as the leader of The Wyatt Family in 2013. The group also included Erick Rowan, Braun Strowman and the late Luke Harper.

Strowman was released by WWE during a round of roster cuts this June. Rowan was released in April 2020.

Wyatt introduced a new character in 2019, a split personality between his “Firefly Fun House” host and supernatural “The Fiend” personas. Wyatt's first match as The Fiend was against Finn Bálor at SummerSlam 2019.

During his time with WWE, Wyatt held the WWE championship once, the universal championship twice, and the Raw and SmackDown tag team titles one time each. He had WrestleMania matches against John Cena, The Undertaker and Orton.

More From Wrestling Observer:
NJPW Summer Struggle results: CHAOS vs. Suzuki-gun
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Sasha Banks returns
Goldberg appearance confirmed for WWE Raw
NJPW Strong results: Tag Team Turbulence finals

YOU MAY LIKE

wwe-bray-wyatt
Wrestling

WWE's Bray Wyatt Released From Contract

The 34-year-old, a prominent member of the roster, has not appeared on WWE programming since April.

Jul 31, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Novak Djokovic (SRB) reacts after being beat by Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) in the men's tennis bronze medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Tennis Park.
Olympics

Djokovic Withdraws from Mixed Doubles Bronze Match

The top-ranked tennis star will leave the Olympics without a medal in the singles and withdrew from his mixed doubles match for the bronze medal.

katie-ledecky-swimming-lead
Olympics

Katie Ledecky Isn't Done Yet

The 24-year-old Katie Ledecky is leaving the Tokyo Olympics with two gold and two silver medals. But her historic swimming career is far from over.

Bobby Portis celebrates after a play.
NBA

Report: Bucks' Bobby Portis Declines $3.8M Player Option

Bobby Portis will become a free agent and is looking for a new contract this summer.

Josh Richardson
NBA

Report: Celtics Trade Moses Brown for Mavs' Josh Richardson

Brown, who spent one month with the Celtics, averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 43 games for the Thunder last season.

Tyler Glasnow with the Rays.
MLB

Report: Tyler Glasnow Expected to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

Glasnow suffered the partial tear in his UCL in June along with a flexor strain and initially opted to rehab then have surgery.

herring-mail-bag-julius-randle
NBA

NBA Mailbag: Was This A Fluke Season For The Knicks?

What free agent would best complement Julius Randle? Is Chris Paul facing more pressure during this free agency? Chris Herring answers this and more in his latest NBA mailbag.

womens-100-meters-olympics-lead
Olympics

Elaine Thompson-Herah Blazes Into Olympic History

Despite a headwind, a pandemic and an empty Olympic Stadium, the 29-year-old Jamaican triumphed in the 100 meters, winning gold and taking down Florence Griffith Joyner's 33-year-old record in the process.