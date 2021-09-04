September 4, 2021
WRESTLING
Daily Cover: WWE's Hottest Summer Yet
Report: Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Signs With WWE

Author:

Gable Steveson took to Twitter Saturday morning to announce he signed a contract, but he did not disclose who. 

According to the Wrestling Observer, the former NCAA champion and Olympic gold medalist signed with WWE and reportedly met with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon at last month’s SummerSlam pay-per-view

No start date or details have been announced, and it is not known whether he is done at the University of Minnesota. Steveson is a two-time All-American and has won two Big Ten titles with the school. 

And, he took home gold at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first U.S. heavyweight to win the men’s freestyle 125kg event since 1992. Steveson turned what looked like certain defeat into a victory by securing a final takedown with a half of a second remaining in the match. He celebrated with a backflip.

“It was an emotional rollercoaster,” Steveson said to Sports Illustrated during an August interview. “Very quickly, I had so many thoughts rushing through my head. When I was losing, I reminded myself I didn’t come that far to be second. I went to Japan to bring home the gold. So I put my heart out there and followed my instincts, and thankfully it worked.”

He told SI that if he ever went to the WWE, "I’d be a ‘Paul Heyman Guy.'"

