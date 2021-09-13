September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Unchecked: CM Punk Attempts to Make AEW the Best in the World of Wrestling
Unchecked: CM Punk Attempts to Make AEW the Best in the World of Wrestling
Publish date:

Bobby Fish Set to Debut for Major League Wrestling After WWE Release

The former NXT tag team mainstay is looking to prove himself as a singles wrestler.
Author:

Bobby Fish is coming to Major League Wrestling.

The former NXT star will be part of MLW’s upcoming Opera Cup tournament, set to make his debut at the Fightland show on Oct. 2 in Philadelphia. A master of precision in the ring, there will be plenty of opportunity to see Fish in action as the opening and semifinal rounds of the eight-man tourney take place that evening at the old ECW Arena, now known as 2300 Arena.

“I’m ready to jump in headfirst into MLW, especially with the Opera Cup,” Fish says. “I welcome this new challenge. I’m in a situation now where I have extra room for creativity with what you see in the ring. That’s what I’m here to push. MLW has some very talented athletes, and I’m excited to see how we mix it up.”

The MLW show will mark Fish’s first appearance since his departure from WWE. He had worked there exclusively since 2017, playing a significant role in NXT as a part of The Undisputed Era. WWE released him in August, and his noncompete restriction has now officially expired.

SI Recommends

Fish is a versatile and gritty performer who will immediately add value to MLW’s in-ring product. Had he stayed in WWE, he could have added to Raw or SmackDown, or played a new role in NXT, and the decision to release him is one that will prove shortsighted. Fish is focused on his future, especially given all he learned while part of WWE.

“There were so many positives from time in NXT, and I was able to accomplish that with three of my best friends in the industry,” Fish says, referring to Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong. “It’s really humbling to think of all we did, and to experience that with them was very special. As for right now, having an extra chip on my shoulder now isn’t necessarily a bad thing for me at all.”

Fish was a two-time tag team champion in NXT, adding another chapter to his brilliant career tagging with Kyle O’Reilly. Formerly known as reDRagon, they have now been tag champs in NXT, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor. While he has developed a reputation as a tag team specialist, Fish is determined to showcase his worth as a singles wrestler in MLW.

“Pro wrestling is what I do, and I’m so excited to get back to it,” he says. “Winning the Opera Cup is the first thing I’m planning to do.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

YOU MAY LIKE

Bobby Fish poses atop the turnbuckle
Play
Wrestling

Bobby Fish Set to Debut for Major League Wrestling

The former NXT mainstay’s first post-WWE appearance will be at MLW’s Opera Cup tournament.

Kyler Murray runs with the ball vs. the Titans
Extra Mustard

Kyler Murray Was a Human Highlight Reel vs. the Titans

Get ready to see a lot more of this.

USMNT's Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams
Soccer

After World Cup Qualifying Attrition, USMNT Stars Turn to UCL

Fresh off a demanding World Cup qualifying window, the Champions League returns, and a dozen U.S. internationals are set to be involved.

Barcelona-UWCL-Draw
Soccer

UWCL Group Draw Set for Revamped Competition

A 16-team competition with a group phase and knockout stage has replaced the 32-team knockout format.

MMA fighter Conor McGregor at the 2021 VMAs
MMA

McGregor Involved in Altercation at VMAs' Red Carpet

Conor McGregor was involved in an apparent physical altercation with Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet of the 2021 VMAs.

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick
NFL

Report: WFT's Fitzpatrick Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks

The QB left Sunday's eventual loss to the Chargers in the second quarter after taking a hit as he released a throw.

Florida coach Dan Mullen with his players pregame
College Football

The Coaching Search That Re-Made Florida Football

In 2017, the top candidates for the Gators' job were Chip Kelly, Scott Frost and Dan Mullen. This is the inside story of how it went down.

lamar jackson 2
Play
Gambling

NFL Betting Monday Night Football Week 1: Ravens at Raiders

An in-depth betting breakdown of the Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders