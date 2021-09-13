Bobby Fish Set to Debut for Major League Wrestling

Bobby Fish is coming to Major League Wrestling.

The former NXT star will be part of MLW’s upcoming Opera Cup tournament, set to make his debut at the Fightland show on Oct. 2 in Philadelphia. A master of precision in the ring, there will be plenty of opportunity to see Fish in action as the opening and semifinal rounds of the eight-man tourney take place that evening at the old ECW Arena, now known as 2300 Arena.

“I’m ready to jump in headfirst into MLW, especially with the Opera Cup,” Fish says. “I welcome this new challenge. I’m in a situation now where I have extra room for creativity with what you see in the ring. That’s what I’m here to push. MLW has some very talented athletes, and I’m excited to see how we mix it up.”

The MLW show will mark Fish’s first appearance since his departure from WWE. He had worked there exclusively since 2017, playing a significant role in NXT as a part of The Undisputed Era. WWE released him in August, and his noncompete restriction has now officially expired.

Fish is a versatile and gritty performer who will immediately add value to MLW’s in-ring product. Had he stayed in WWE, he could have added to Raw or SmackDown, or played a new role in NXT, and the decision to release him is one that will prove shortsighted. Fish is focused on his future, especially given all he learned while part of WWE.

“There were so many positives from time in NXT, and I was able to accomplish that with three of my best friends in the industry,” Fish says, referring to Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong. “It’s really humbling to think of all we did, and to experience that with them was very special. As for right now, having an extra chip on my shoulder now isn’t necessarily a bad thing for me at all.”

Fish was a two-time tag team champion in NXT, adding another chapter to his brilliant career tagging with Kyle O’Reilly. Formerly known as reDRagon, they have now been tag champs in NXT, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor. While he has developed a reputation as a tag team specialist, Fish is determined to showcase his worth as a singles wrestler in MLW.

“Pro wrestling is what I do, and I’m so excited to get back to it,” he says. “Winning the Opera Cup is the first thing I’m planning to do.”

