November 23, 2021
WRESTLING
WWE Issues Statement After Fan Attacks Seth Rollins During Show

WWE star Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan during “Monday Night Raw” at the Barclays Center on Monday night.

Rollins was tackled by a fan who jumped from a guard rail and into the view of cameras. Both Rollins and WWE officials quickly worked to separate Rollins from the spectator before the fan in question was escorted out of the area by security.

WWE released a statement on Monday night following the incident.

“WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously,” WWE said in a statement. “The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The fan who attacked Rollins has been taken into police custody, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi. Charges are pending. 

