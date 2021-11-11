Becky Lynch Addresses Real-Life Heat With Charlotte Flair

During an appearance on this week's SI Media Podcast, WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch opened up about her real-life issues with Charlotte Flair, who just happens to be Lynch's opponent at Survivor Series on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Lynch not only said Flair was difficult, but also revealed she doesn't trust her former best friend.

On the Oct. 22 edition of SmackDown, Lynch and Flair were supposed to exchange title belts because they were switching brands. Lynch, the SmackDown champion, was headed to Raw and Flair, the Raw champion, was headed to SmackDown.

According to reports, the script called for Flair to "play cat-and-mouse" in handing over the belt. Instead, though, she dropped it on the mat, which was not part of the plan.

This led to the two getting into a real-life argument backstage with a "heated" Lynch confronting Flair.

Via PWInsider: "We are told at that point, there was a confrontation between Lynch and Flair over Flair allegedly disrespecting Lynch by 'trying to make her look bad', as one source stated, during the segment and there were loud words between the two."

During the SI Media Podcast, I asked Lynch about the incident and asked for backstage details.

“I don’t know, man," she said. "We don’t talk anymore. We don’t talk. So all I’ll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes. And sometimes somebody’s gotta be a hero. I’m all right being that hero. That’s what I’ll say on that matter."

I asked Lynch if having real-life heat with an opponent makes things more difficult.

“Oh, 100% more difficult," said Lynch. "Yeah, yeah, yeah. That’s the thing. When you’ve got two people that are wanting to work together to make magic, then you make magic. Sometimes when there’s hostility, when you can’t trust the person, then you never know what’s going to happen. You always have to be on guard. It’s like a game of chess. You have to be thinking two steps, three steps, four steps ahead. What are they gonna do. How am I gonna handle it? If they do this, if they do that, whatever.

“This business is built on trust and working together that’s the art of it. That’s the beauty of it. If I make you look good, you make me look good. It's an art. It’s a beautiful art, it’s an art I love more than anything. If people don’t know how to make that art, then it becomes difficult. It becomes tricky and you never really get the full potential. But there’s intrigue there, too, because we never know, was this meant to happen, was that not meant to happen, what’s gonna go down. There’s interest in both ways. One way, it’s the beautiful pure art of pro wrestling. The other way is a bit of a shit show. So we’ll see what happens."

The follow up to that statement by Lynch was this exchange:

SI: Do you trust Charlotte Flair?

Lynch: No.

SI: Are things difficult right now with Charlotte Flair?

Lynch: Yes.

SI: Were you guys friends and no longer friends?

Lynch: We used to be best friends.

Other topics discussed during the SI Media Podcast include Lynch doing double duty as a mother and professional wrestler and how she balances the two, whether she thought she might not come back after having a baby, whether she'd let her daughter become a wrestler, the reception when she returned at SummerSlam and then the negative reaction to her match at SummerSlam, getting to do a segment with The Rock on the debut episode of SmackDown on FOX, whether she's scripted or unscripted for her promos and much more.

