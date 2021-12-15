Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Roman Reigns Is The Tribal Chief of Professional Wrestling: Unchecked
Roman Reigns Is The Tribal Chief of Professional Wrestling: Unchecked
Publish date:

Kevin Owens Signs New Multi-Year Contract With WWE

Author:

WWE star Kevin Owens has opted to stay with the company instead of entering free agency.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp broke the news on Wednesday that Owens has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. Owens also confirmed to pro wrestling author and podcaster Pat Laprade that he’s re-signed with WWE. 

Owens’s WWE contract had been set to expire at the end of January.

The 37-year-old Owens is currently part of the main event scene on Raw and will challenge for the WWE championship in a fatal four-way match at WWE’s Day 1 pay-per-view. Big E will put his title on the line against Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at the New Year’s Day event.

Owens (real name Kevin Steen) first joined WWE in 2014, debuting in NXT before being called up to the main roster the next year. He’s a former universal champion, NXT champion, intercontinental champion, and United States champion.

SI Recommends

Prior to his WWE career, Owens was a standout independent wrestler and held world championships in Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

Owens re-signing with WWE puts an end to rumors that he would be heading to AEW to reunite with The Young Bucks and Adam Cole, whom Owens used to be stablemates with in a faction called “Mount Rushmore" in PWG.

While Owens has re-signed with WWE, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly are now free agents after their WWE contracts expired last week. Gargano and O’Reilly, who were both members of the NXT roster, haven’t revealed what their next moves in pro wrestling are going to be. Gargano and his wife Candice LeRae are expecting their first child in February.

More From Wrestling Observer

YOU MAY LIKE

Judah Mintz
College Basketball

Elite 2022 Guard Judah Mintz a Hot Commodity After Decommitment

Mintz decommitted from Pittsburgh last month and now top colleges are lining up.

Oct 9, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sidelines against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Mike Norvell Shares Tweet After Travis Hunter Flips Commitment

"It's a great day for student athletes... to live out a childhood dream of signing a college scholarship."

MLS's 2022 season matchday ball
Soccer

The Key Aspects of MLS's 2022 Schedule

MLS has revealed its roadmap for a World Cup year, which includes the addition of another team, a new soccer-specific stadium and an earlier MLS Cup.

Bryan Danielson prepares to speak after a match on AEW Dynamite
Play
Wrestling

Bryan Danielson Compares ‘Hangman’ Page to Steve Austin

Ahead of their AEW title match at ‘Winter Is Coming,’ Danielson has high praise for his opponent.

Dabo Swinney at a press conference.
College Football

Dabo Swinney Rips Transfer Portal on Signing Day

Swinney said that there's a lot of tampering happening with the transfer portal right now.

DeAndre Hopkins with the Cardinals.
NFL

DeAndre Hopkins to Get Second Opinion After Initial MRI

It's unclear what his injury is or what the MRI showed.

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
Betting

Week 15 Thursday Night Football Player Props: Chiefs at Chargers

Analyzing the player props to target when the Chiefs face the Chargers in a battle for first place in the AFC West.

Stephen Curry with David Stern after being taken in the 2009 NBA draft.
NBA

Steph Curry's Best Photos Through the Years

A look back at Curry's most memorable moments and milestones after eclipsing Ray Allen as the NBA's three-point king