Signature U.K. Show on Drew McIntyre’s 2022 Wish List

Drew McIntyre knows exactly how he plans to start the new year.

“Hopefully Madcap Moss didn’t indulge too much last night,” McIntyre says, referring to his opponent at Saturday night’s Day 1 pay-per-view. “I’m bringing my size-14 boot straight for his face to celebrate New Year’s Day.”

A new year brings fresh opportunity for McIntyre. Last year at this time, he was the reigning WWE champion, only days away from announcing a title match at the Royal Rumble against Bill Goldberg. Plenty has changed since, and he enters the year without a title around his waist.

But there is still plenty to celebrate. McIntyre moved to a new home in Tennessee, now living within a Claymore kick to longtime friend/on-screen foe Sheamus. He took on a new role as a champion ambassador for the Special Olympics and switched from Raw to SmackDown. He also rang in the new year in style.

“I spent the night at home celebrating my wife’s birthday,” McIntyre says. “It was the perfect night.”

McIntyre has a handful of resolutions for 2022, including championship gold, charitable endeavors and bringing a marquee WWE show back home for wrestling fans in the United Kingdom.

“I want to make a U.K. pay-per-view happen in 2022,” says McIntyre, who is Scottish-born Drew Galloway, the first British world champion in WWE. “That’s first and foremost. The U.K. fans deserve that. It’s time for us to do it.

“And with WrestleMania so close, there is a chance to make a lasting impression in Texas. I’ve learned so much from volunteering in food banks, especially in Texas, which is where we’re headed for this year’s WrestleMania. I am very excited to make a difference outside the ring in 2022.”

After a tumultuous year of wrestling, McIntyre also intends to reclaim his spot as a world champion.

“2021 had some ups and downs, but I’m OK with that,” McIntyre says. “I am willing to fight. This is what I love, my passion, and I won’t give up. The move to SmackDown is a chance for me to reintroduce myself to our audience, and there is so much for me to prove.”

With his goals set, McIntyre is grateful to be staring at an immediate opportunity. That also means elevating his opponents. His Day 1 match against Moss, who has found new life teaming with Baron Corbin, is a chance to help showcase a new star.

“Moss is someone that has put in the work,” McIntyre says. “He’s had plenty of bad injuries, like the bad Achilles tear and trouble with his knee, but he kept believing that hard work would pay off. And it has. He is so committed to this character right now with Baron Corbin, and they’re really strong together. Their jokes are terrible, but they’re supposed to be terrible—and their reactions are priceless. He’s a stud athlete, he looks the part and he’s an athlete that I want to show off in this match.”

A major year is on the horizon for McIntyre, and it begins at Day 1.

“I have what I want right in front of me,” McIntyre says. “I want all kinds of matches. Madcap Moss at Day 1. More of a chance to work Ricochet, [Mustafa] Ali and Cesaro. Eventually, I want Roman Reigns. So stay tuned, this is just getting started.”

