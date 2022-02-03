All Elite Wrestling is partnering with the American Heart Association, forming a new tag team that the two parties hope will yield positive results.

February is American Heart Month, so the timing couldn’t be better. It is a chance for AEW to spread information and awareness about healthy habits, particularly high blood pressure, which is a dangerous factor in heart disease and stroke. And beginning on Friday’s Rampage, which falls on the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute’s National Wear Red Day, AEW will show off its new co-branded American Heart Association T-shirt.

“Wrestling is an untapped source for the American Heart Association,” says Brandi Rhodes, who is AEW’s chief brand officer. “Heart health is so important, and our goal is to make people conscious of that throughout the year, beginning with American Heart Month.

“Showing people about heart health and what that can mean, the dangerous signs of heart disease, and creating a more heart-healthy environment, that’s all very important. There is so much potential for growth.”

The American Heart Association reached out to AEW, Rhodes explained, which led to the start of this working relationship.

“There was someone deep within the organization that is a fan of AEW, and we’re a fan of theirs,” Rhodes says. “The American Heart Association has been doing such great work for many years. We were very excited to be approached, and even more excited to come together and create something new for the wrestling industry, starting with the T-shirts, where a part of the proceeds will go to the American Heart Association.”

Rhodes operates in a high-profile position in AEW, both behind the scenes as CBO and as an on-air talent. She is also a new mother, giving birth to her daughter Liberty in June. With an overwhelmingly ambitious list of goals still left to accomplish, she made it a priority to return to AEW as quickly as possible.

“I want to set an example to my daughter that you should always strive for your goals,” Rhodes says. “I wanted to get right back into the workforce and keep my passions, the ones that keep my soul and my heart happy. As my daughter grows, I hope she sees her mother as hard-working and happy, and I hope that makes her want to pursue her own passions.”

In addition to widening the reach of the AEW brand, Rhodes also remains determined to make an impact in the wrestling ring.

“I like to continue to evolve,” Rhodes says. “I was just having this conversation with my husband, and I told him I don’t think I’m ever going to reach a point where I'm not striving for more. I am very driven, and I’ve always been. That was instilled in me by my parents, and that’s who I am.

“There is a lot more I’m seeking to accomplish. I have been in the wrestling business for about 10 years, and I’ve never held a championship. I don’t want it handed to me. I want to earn it, and I’m putting in the work to do that.”

The chance to foster growth is a top priority for Rhodes. She has a long-term vision for AEW, which now includes a healthy relationship with the American Heart Association.

“We’re hoping more American Heart Association fans become AEW fans,” Rhodes says. “We’re so grateful to have a fan base that is so supportive, and we’re really grateful for our fans that are so passionate for AEW and so passionate for our growth. And we think this is going to be a fantastic partnership, one that can benefit everyone.”

More Wrestling Coverage:

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.