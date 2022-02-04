Lince Dorado is returning to the wrestling scene with new representation.

The former WWE star has signed with multiplatform entertainment company Masked Republic, with which he will also co-develop entertainment intellectual property.

“It makes perfect sense to partner with them,” Dorado says, speaking with Sports Illustrated in his first post-WWE interview. “I can do a lot for them with the American audience, creating original lucha libre content.”

Dorado’s relationship with Masked Republic dates back to 2007—his rookie year—and is Viva La Lucha television pilot. Masked Republic flew out four Chikara wrestlers, Dorado among them, to work the pilot taping in Tijuana.

“That was my first big break,” says Dorado, who is 34-year-old José Cordero. “They’re a lucha libre company that understands lucha libre, but it’s much more than that. They understand culture; they understand marketing.

“They trust there is something in me, and I trust that there’s something in them that will elevate both of us. We have the potential to take over the entire lucha libre market.”

While it is often assumed that all luchadores are Mexican, Dorado is a proud Puerto Rican masked luchador. He gravitated toward the lucha style at a young age, then built himself into a commodity so valuable that he caught the attention of industry giant WWE. He signed with the company in 2016 and received a marvelous opportunity to travel the world and build his name on a global platform. Yet he grew disenchanted with the way in which he and fellow Lucha House Party partners Gran Metalik and Kalisto were presented, and ultimately requested—and received—his release in November.

“Before I asked for my release, I remember telling the [WWE] office, ‘If this is the best you have for us, it isn’t enough,’” Dorado says. “We spent weeks, months and years presenting something that wasn’t stereotypical, that wasn’t generic. I had six years there total, and by the third year, I saw my glass ceiling—and I was so determined to break it.

“They understood I was a luchador, but they didn’t understand the story or the motive or the creative thought that went into being a luchador. All they saw was, ‘This is just a guy in a mask that does incredible things.’ One of the things we told Vince McMahon was that wrestling, for us, was the easy part. We wanted to be superstars. And I didn’t want to be WWE’s Spanish star. I wanted to be represented as a WWE star who happened to have Latino culture and background. But they saw me only as a high-flyer. I knew I could be so much more, and that’s what I am working to become.”

The decision to partner with Masked Republic opens a wide world of possibilities for Dorado, including writing his first book. The former high school math teacher will also be able to control the direction of his in-ring career and persona.

“There were no layers to my character in WWE, so there is so much for me to show,” Dorado says. “I had great rapport with Vince, John Laurinaitis and Michael Hayes—the problem was a disconnect between what they thought about lucha libre and what we all know about lucha libre.

“I hate quitting, but I left with two years left on my contract. I left behind more money than I’ll ever see the rest of my life, but I’ve been poor. I’ve been broke, I’ve been homeless, I’ve been in the street, I’ve been in the ghetto—and I survived. I’ll survive without WWE, too. I want more, and I need more.”

Dorado taught math for nine years before signing with WWE. After growing up in Camden, N.J., he felt he owed so much of his success to his teachers. That is what brought him back to the classroom as an adult.

“My father was murdered when I was younger and I was raised by a single mother, and my education saved me when I was younger,” Dorado says. “I had incredible teachers that were there for me when I needed help and love that I wasn’t getting in my life.

“When I became a teacher, I wanted to be there for my students to give them help and support them. I loved teaching. It was a lot harder to leave teaching than it was to leave WWE.”

A chance to reintroduce himself to the wrestling world has Dorado motivated to deliver the best work of his career. He is ready to unveil new elements and a depth of character.

“Some people don’t know that I can speak English,” says Dorado, who is a father of four. “It’s not widely known that I have an aggressive wrestling style. I can be a heel, too. There is so much potential moving forward.”

Dorado is accepting new bookings and returns to the independent wrestling circuit this weekend, beginning with a private show at Rowan University for the school’s “After Hours” program. He will also play a key role at Masked Republic’s Expo Lucha, which takes place June 11–12 in Philadelphia at 2300 Arena.

A key component of Dorado’s goals is to widen the reach of lucha libre in the United States. Masked Republic has found the perfect ambassador for that role and responsibility, as Dorado is determined to reach new heights in this next chapter of his career.

“I owe a lot to my fans,” Dorado says. “My fans tell me when I’m doing it right. When I struggled leaving teaching, my fans reinforced that it was the right decision because of the opportunity to wrestle in WWE. I’m excited to reconnect with all my fans and make new ones on this new journey.

“My goal was to get to WWE. Now it’s time for a new goal, and that’s, finally, to be me.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.