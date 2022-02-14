If you like Cameron Grimes, then you’re going to love Trevor Lee Caddell.

The larger-than-life personality has been one of the brightest spots for NXT over the past two years, beginning with a majestic performance in the North American championship ladder match at TakeOver XXX in the summer of 2020. Using his body as a prop, there was a complete lack of concern for his well-being.

No matter what he had to do, bodily harm included, he was willing to do it. He flung himself around the ring and off ladders. And he did so, seemingly, with joy.

“I’m from Cameron, North Carolina,” the same antique town where Matt and Jeff Hardy were raised, says Grimes (whose real name is Caddell). “My fondest memories are watching people jump off ladders.

“I worked and worked for my moment to jump off ladders and get thrown through tables. My whole life, that’s what I’ve always wanted.”

The 28-year-old represents a key piece of WWE’s future. He would add electricity to SmackDown, but he truly belongs on Raw, a show where his personality would thrive both in backstage segments and in the ring. Grimes is a refined technician who can also fly, which will be on display Tuesday in his North American title match on NXT’s Vengeance Day special against emerging star Carmelo Hayes.

Part of Grimes’s charm is the way he applies his craft inside the ring. His Mid-Atlantic style of wrestling is easily identifiable. Historically, that was a style where shades of gray did not exist. Bad guys were dastardly, the babyfaces heroic. There was also excellence in what took place between the ropes, capturing the spirit of the business—the approach was so compelling it would literally work on, of all places, the moon.

“I’ve been one of the consistent characters in NXT and NXT 2.0,” Grimes says. “For a while, no one was doing that style. I like what I do, and other people like it because they can connect with it.”

Pro wrestling is part of Caddell’s heartbeat. His father, Tracy Caddell, cofounded ECWF with Matt Hardy in 1992. That became OMEGA Championship Wrestling, which was the launchpad for a number of future stars, most notably the Hardy brothers.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated in November 2020, Jeff Hardy recalled his memories with the Caddells.

“Many, many moons ago, even before I debuted in WWE against Razor Ramon in ’94, I was training in Trevor’s dad’s old yard,” he said. “That’s where our ring used to be. I can still remember doing shooting stars and landing on my feet, doing reverse-450s and landing on my feet.

“I remember when Trevor was a little baby, he was in that ring. I’ve seen him grow up, and to see him so big and healthy and athletic, it’s a beautiful thing. His dad passed away at the age of 50, but I’m sure he’s living vicariously through his son.”

Tracy Caddell died in the summer of 2018. Crushed, his son made a graveside promise that he is still seeking to complete. Grimes promised to live out his pro wrestling dreams for himself and his father, committing to the craft in a manner that will make his dad proud.

“Losing him was awful,” Grimes says. “I was very young when I started in this business. My father was always with me. He was taking me to shows, taking me to dinner with the boys after the shows. We did everything together.

“I wish he could see the stuff I’m doing now. He would absolutely love it. But without that tragedy, I don’t know if I’d be here. I told my father that I was going to do this.”

If you find Grimes lovable and endearing, even as a cocky heel, perhaps you see deeper than what is presented on-screen. Maybe you see a kid seeking his father’s attention and approval, which is a very relatable story.

“My father was always there for me,” Grimes says, wiping the tears from his eyes. “He was my only true family. From fifth grade until I graduated high school, we shared the same room. We couldn’t afford our own place. We lived in Cameron right next door to the Hardys.

“I still can’t not cry about it. I can’t mess up. I am the only Caddell male in my family. I have to keep this going. It fuels me. I have no other choice. I told my father I made it to the WWE. Nothing is going to stop me.”

Grimes wrestled for a decade before signing with WWE. He was never a star in the indies or Impact, which was extremely appealing to Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who helped sign Grimes to his WWE contract in 2019.

“He had all the personality in the world, but he just needed to have it coaxed out of him,” Levesque told Sports Illustrated in June. “When you watch him now, he’s not pretending to be Cameron Grimes. He is Cameron Grimes. And now we’re seeing some of Trevor in there.”

The story line with Grimes and “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase turned out to be bigger and better than originally planned. It caught the attention of Shawn Michaels, who helped oversee NXT with Levesque and continues to do so since Levesque left on medical leave for a heart-related issue in September.

“It’s being an over-the-top heel that helped bring Cameron here, but he’s marrying that real-life story and emotion to the Cameron Grimes story,” says Michaels, who also spoke backstage with SI in June. “As a babyface, there needs to be a piece of reality about how much this means to him, and that’s going to allow him to connect in a deeper way.”

Grimes has been able to earn the trust of the top decision-makers in WWE, which has only added to his fearlessness.

“How can you not be confident when you know Shawn Michaels has your back?” Grimes says. “And they’re right to say I was never a star anywhere else. It comes down to maturity. I’m becoming a man in this business. I wasn’t mature enough or ready to become that star before. I had the talent and the drive, but it hadn’t clicked yet. Since I’ve been in NXT, it’s really helped my confidence to do what it takes to become a star.”

Grimes looks to make the next jump in his career Tuesday at Vengeance Day, sharing the ring with a breathtakingly talented performer in Carmelo Hayes.

“I was born to do this, but Melo is special, too,” Grimes says. “He has so much potential. So many guys have come in over the past couple years, but he’s been extraordinary, and you can’t deny that.

“During the Breakout Tournament last summer, he walked in the back after one of his matches, and I came up to him and said, ‘I can tell in your eyes that you’re not confident.’ When I see him now, he has a different look in his eyes. I hope he brings that look this Tuesday on Vengeance Day.”

Carrying the spirit of his father with him, Grimes will wrestle to win NXT gold and dazzle in his match. Through a unique array of skills, he plans to hook the audience, even ones who aren’t planning on watching for long.

“I sound different, I look different and I act different,” Grimes says. “Everyone should tune in. This is a huge match. I’ve never wrestled Carmelo Hayes before. We could be in for a five-star match, or we could be in for a one-star match where the only star is Cameron Grimes.

“Whether it’s Tuesday or whether it’s a year from now or whether it’s 10 years from now, I’m going to be a champion in WWE. I’m a rider. I’ve committed to this job; I’ll do whatever it takes. No matter what, I’m going to the moon.”

