Katsuhiko Nakajima wants to do more than defend his world title in Pro Wrestling NOAH. He wants to be the reason why NOAH becomes an even larger force around the globe.

This is why, Nakajima explains, he never compares himself to champions from different companies, such as WWE’s Roman Reigns or AEW’s “Hangman” Adam Page—he is too focused on making magic in NOAH.

“I don’t need to compare myself with other champions,” Nakajima says through a translator. “I am the one and only.”

Nakajima will defend the GHC heavyweight championship Wednesday at the Gain Control show in Nagoya, Japan, against the great Fujita Kazuyuki. The show will be broadcast live with English commentary, and it is another opportunity to see the brilliance of Nakajima. He is coming off a successful title defense last month against Masa Kitamiya in a compelling 28-minute bout.

“The champion is always being hunted, and it comes with a lot of pressure,” Nakajima says. “But I rather enjoy it as I can utilize the pressure to energize me. I know I am the only one who can bring NOAH up more and more to new heights.”

Wednesday’s match has the potential to be memorable. The 51-year-old Fujita is a three-time IWGP heavyweight champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and his work in the ring is physical and snug. He has never held the prestigious GHC title, and winning it now would be a significant honor. But Nakajima intends to continue his reign for the foreseeable future.

“I am looking forward to this fight,” Nakajima says. “I am happy that one of the strongest pro wrestlers in the world showed his interest in me, the top of NOAH.”

During the height of the pandemic two years ago, Fujita challenged Go Shiozaki for the GHC title. After the sound of the bell, the two shared an infamous 30-minute stare-down to start off their 57-minute match. Nakajima promises there will be far more physicality and violence in this encounter.

“It will be more than a stare-down,” he says. “This is for the GHC heavyweight championship I have, and he’s looking to take what is mine.”

The 33-year-old Nakajima has been on a tear since winning the grueling N-1 Victory tournament this fall. He started off 2022 in spectacular fashion by defeating Shiozaki, his longtime rival, at NOAH’s The New Year card in a 30-minute affair on Jan. 1.

“Last year, Shiozaki was shining and standing tall as defending champion,” says Nakajima, whose victory at The New Year took place at the historic Nippon Budokan. “On the other hand, I lost the GHC tag team titles, and I even lost my hair. I lost everything, but I climbed up to the top and reached the GHC heavyweight championship. I have been through all those sacrifices, so I just couldn’t lose all that I have earned to Shiozaki.”

Nakajima’s history with Shiozaki at Nippon Budokan dates back to 2005, when he teamed with Kensuke Sasaki against Shiozaki and Kenta Kobashi–which was also a victory for Nakajima.

“Nippon Budokan is the place I encountered Shiozaki for the first time, and also this is the place where I appeared in the NOAH ring for the first time,” Nakajima says. “Nippon Budokan is a special place for NOAH and for me. I thought it was my destiny when the GHC heavyweight championship match against Shiozaki last month at The New Year was held at Nippon Budokan.”

Nakajima also represented NOAH at New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom pay-per-view in January, where he and his partners from the dominant Kongo group lost to Los Ingobernables de Japon in a 10-man tag team match. While his current focus is the title match against Fujita, Nakajima is open to defending his belt against a member of Los Ingobernables, with Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito both standing out as excellent opponents.

“I enjoyed the moment in the ring of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, then I realized the ring where I should be is the ring of NOAH,” Nakajima says. “They have extraordinary talent and skill in NJPW.

“Maybe, only maybe, will a title match happen. But only if they are interested in the GHC heavyweight championship and have enough courage to step into the ring of NOAH.”

