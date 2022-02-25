The present and future will be on display during Saturday's card.

Major League Wrestling holds its SuperFight card on Saturday, headlined by Alex Hammerstone defending the MLW title against Davey Richards.

Since winning the title last October, Hammerstone has consistently taken steps toward becoming the company’s top attraction. He is now presented with an opportunity at SuperFight to showcase his vast in-ring skillset against Richards, an extremely accomplished 18-year wrestling veteran.

“What excites me most about this match is that there’s no big, overarching storyline,” said Hammerstone, who is 31-year-old Alex Rohde. “There’s nothing complicated. This isn’t a blood feud. There are no extra trimmings, like a ladder match or a cage match, to spice things up.

“We are the two guys that think of themselves as the best in the company, and we want to have the best wrestling match possible. This is my match to show why I’m the best in MLW.”

Richard Holliday (l) will challenge Alex Hammerstone (not pictured) for the MLW title. Courtesy of MLW

SuperFight will not air live, but rather in installments over the coming weeks on MLW: Fusion. Featuring the return of Killer Kross, a middleweight title defense from Myron Reed, and a Stairway to Hell match pitting Jacob Fatu against Mads Krugger, there will also be a special appearance from wrestling legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat. Another match on the card that should resonate is Richard Holliday against longtime wrestling staple Alex Shelley.

“My goal is to stand out and give an authentic representation of who I am,” said Holliday, who is 29-year-old Joe Zimbardi. “This card is stacked with all these great matchups. But when people leave the building, I want them talking about Richard Holliday.”

Beginning in February of 2019, Hammerstone, Holliday, and MJF formed The Dynasty in MLW. MJF eventually left to work full-time in AEW, where he is currently producing the best work of his career. Hammerstone and Holliday remained in MLW, where they continue to play key roles as the company’s cornerstones. Their story was rekindled last month, but this time as adversaries, when Holliday and Alicia Atout blindsided Hammerstone, effectively ending their partnership and igniting a new feud.

“I want to defend this title against Richard Holliday,” said Hammerstone. “He made a statement with what he did to me, and we’ll see if he can back it up like he thinks he can.”

A cocky and confident villain, Holliday presents himself as a new-age Paul Roma. That is especially fitting, as Roma–a former WWE and WCW star–helped train Holliday into the professional he is today. Four years into his run with Major League Wrestling, Holliday is eager to build a signature main-event story in his pursuit of Hammerstone and the MLW title.

“This business is predicated on sacrifices and what you’re willing to do in order to be successful,” said Holliday. “For me, I’ve been sacrificing for so long, upwards of seven years, and now I’m starting to see some mainstream success.

“This is all manifested, it’s what I spoke into existence. I’ve been speaking myself into the main event scene for quite some time, and I am going to capitalize on every single moment I get. Now it feels like the light is shining brighter than it ever has, and I live for those moments. That’s what I am striving for–the main event. For it to finally come to fruition, it feels good.”

Hammerstone and Holliday represent the present and future of MLW. Before the story with Holliday can take flight, Saturday’s SuperFight card represents a major building block for Hammerstone. He is the show’s headliner, and his objective is to give viewers a tense, gripping main event against Richards.

“I want to capture people’s imagination,” said Hammerstone. “I’m going to do this at the highest level. There is extra criticism and extra critiques, but I relish the responsibility of being MLW champion.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.