Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Wrestling

Samoa Joe Signs with AEW, Appears at ROH Supercard of Honor

Samoe Joe joins AEW

Former WWE star Samoa Joe is now All Elite.

Three months after being released by WWE, the 43-year-old Joe reemerged at Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor event Friday night. Following his appearance, it was announced that Joe has signed a contract with AEW.

Joe will make his first appearance for AEW on this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

Supercard of Honor was the first ROH show since the promotion was bought by AEW president and CEO Tony Khan. It was announced last month that Khan had purchased ROH from Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Joe made a surprise appearance at the conclusion of Supercard of Honor and saved Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty from an attack by Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt. Gresham defeated Bandido in the main event of the show to become the undisputed ROH world champion.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends


During a media scrum after Supercard of Honor, Joe said his goal in AEW and ROH is to win both promotion’s world titles.

Joe was released by WWE this January, marking the second time that he had been let go by the company within a nine-month period. He was initially released by WWE in April 2021 but returned to the promotion shortly after as part of the NXT brand, working both as an on-screen performer and a talent scout.

Joe hasn’t wrestled since facing Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver 36 last August. After winning the NXT championship in that match, Joe vacated the title three weeks later due to testing positive for COVID-19. Joe relinquishing the title also coincided with WWE rebranding NXT to focus on younger talent.

Joe was a three-time NXT champion and two-time U.S. champion in WWE. He’s also previously held world championships for ROH and Impact Wrestling.

Joe was inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame earlier this year. His ROH world championship reign from March 2003 to December 2004 is the longest in the company’s history.

More Wrestling Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

The UConn women’s basketball team celebrates after punching a ticket to their 12th national championship game.
College Basketball

The Women’s College Basketball Title Game is Set

UConn will be seeking their 12th national championship and first since 2016 as they’ll face off against South Carolina on Sunday.

By Mike McDaniel
South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston dribbles
College Basketball

Boston’s Dazzling Night Sends South Carolina to Title Game

The Gamecocks avenged last year’s Final Four defeat behind their junior star’s effort against Louisville.

By Emma Baccellieri
Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12) shoots the ball against Texas guard Joanne Allen-Taylor (11) in the Spokane regional finals of the women’s college basketball NCAA Tournament.
College Basketball

Stanford Basketball Honors Katie Meyer Ahead of Final Four Game

The women’s team wore Stanford Nike soccer shirts during warmups ahead of Friday night’s Final Four game against UConn.

By Mike McDaniel
Darius Rucker performs for fans at a festival.
Extra Mustard

Darius Rucker Teases Free Concert If South Carolina Wins Title

The Hootie and the Blowfish singer and South Carolina grad has an idea for how to celebrate a potential women's national championship.

By Daniel Chavkin
anthony davis
NBA

Davis Returns, LeBron Game-time Decision vs. Pelicans

The Lakers big man has not played in the last 18 games as he has battled a foot sprain.

By Mike McDaniel
Mar 10, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Play
NBA

Ben Simmons Eyeing Playoff Return After Resuming On-Court Work

The Nets are currently in a three-way tie for eighth in the East.

By Jelani Scott
Xavien Howard reaches up for a one-handed interception over Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill during a game in 2020
NFL

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard Agrees to Record-Setting Deal

The 28-year-old has intercepted 15 passes over the last two seasons, emerging as an All-Pro defensive back in the process.

By Mike McDaniel
Eric Church, 2017
Play
Extra Mustard

Eric Church Has News for Fans After Canceling Concert for Final Four

The country music star is a lifelong North Carolina basketball fan, and on Saturday, his beloved Tar Heels will face Duke in the Final Four.

By Madeline Coleman