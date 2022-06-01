Drew McIntyre Remains Laser Focused on Roman Reigns

SI.com’s Week in Wrestling is published every week and provides beneath-the-surface coverage of the business of pro wrestling.

Drew McIntyre on his involvement in Special Olympics and his WWE championship chase

Drew McIntyre is on a direct path toward Roman Reigns.

A two-time WWE champion, McIntyre wants a title shot against Reigns at the UK-based Clash at the Castle pay-per-view in Cardiff this September. But that card is two months away, which means he needs to continue to show on a weekly basis that there is absolutely no one better to challenge the reigning champ.

“I’m at a point now where, when I walk out, there is no panic,” McIntyre says. “I know exactly what I want to accomplish. I don’t play Drew McIntyre. I am Drew McIntyre.”

Developing the conviction necessary to back that concept, McIntyre explains, took him years to master.

“As Undertaker once told me, ‘Don’t play the wrestler. Be the wrestler,’” McIntyre says. “At the time, ’Taker was my mentor, a role assigned by Vince [McMahon], and I had no idea what he was talking about. I was a wrestler, obviously, right? Now, almost 15 years later, I have a much different appreciation for his lessons. I know who I am every time I step out there, and I know what I’m aiming for; and that’s Roman.”

McIntyre joined Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods as their mystery partner this past week on SmackDown. He helped even the odds against Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch, picking up an assist as Woods pinned Holland for the victory. If built correctly, McIntyre should go on a tear over the next two months, leaving no doubt that he is the most compelling opponent for Reigns in Cardiff.

“That’s my goal,” McIntyre says. “I’m putting in the work to get there.”

McIntyre’s sole focus in the ring is regaining that spot as champion. As a proud ambassador for the company, McIntyre has a vast array of responsibilities, especially in the coming days as WWE’s Champion Ambassador for Special Olympics. Beginning June 5, Special Olympics’ USA Games are in Orlando, and WWE is a presenting partner of the powerlifting competition.

“Everything about Special Olympics makes my heart beat,” McIntyre says. “It’s such a positive, exciting atmosphere to be with the athletes. This might be surprising to some, but I’m not always comfortable around people. Sheamus had a party not too long ago, and my wife was dragging me from the corner to speak with people. But Special Olympics is different. I love being there and hearing the stories of the athletes. I’m there to inspire them, but they’re inspiring me.”

WWE’s affiliation with Special Olympics has allowed McIntyre to meet a number of athletes, including Matt “Teddy” Graham, a powerlifter from Albany, N.Y.

The 30-year-old Graham has enjoyed an illustrious Special Olympics career, competing in softball, bowling, track and field, and basketball before finding his home over the past four years in powerlifting. He is honored to compete in the USA Games, as well as have McIntyre in his corner.

“This is a dream come true,” says Graham, who trains three days a week year-round in powerlifting. “Even when I got chosen for the USA Games, I didn’t realize they were cheering for me or that it was me going. I still can’t believe this. It’s an honor.”

Special Olympics and Parsons School of Design created a partnership three years ago, helping to design competition wear for powerlifting. Graham has been part of the process, creating powerlifting designs that are more inclusive and accessible.

“Creating your own gear is pretty amazing, too,” McIntyre says. “We know all about that in WWE. We’re going to have a great time in Orlando. I can’t wait to support however I can.”

Graham extended his gratitude that McIntyre will be at the USA Games. Like McIntyre’s ceaseless pursuit of excellence in WWE, Graham wants to leave his own mark in Special Olympics.

“I love the words of encouragement,” Graham says. “My goal is to not give up, no matter how heavy the weight is. Even if I can’t do it, I’ll be proud of myself for trying with everything I have.”

Marveling at how the journey is even more meaningful than the destination, McIntyre holds a deep appreciation of the importance of putting one’s heart and soul into a competition.

“I met his coach, Chris Hughes, and he told me about how much Matt has grown as a person during these past four years,” McIntyre says. “He’s deadlifting over 400 pounds, benching over 200, and those numbers are incredible. But this is bigger than numbers. I love that competitive spirit and I can’t wait to watch him give it his all. To me, that’s even more important than winning.

“There is something so beautiful about watching a person give their absolute all. These athletes have put in the work, and I am honored to be there to share a little bit of encouragement.”

Bryan Danielson on CM Punk: “I have a lot of respect for him”

CM Punk became AEW champion Sunday at Double or Nothing, defeating “Hangman” Adam Page to win his first world title since defeating Alberto Del Rio at Survivor Series in 2011.

Having returned in August, Punk is approaching a year back in wrestling—and his joy for it is apparent every time he steps on-screen. The emotion was also visible when he won the title Sunday, adding a new chapter to his iconic career.

Bryan Danielson is now a colleague of Punk’s in AEW, and their history dates back more than two decades. Danielson has taken a silent pride in watching Punk’s rejuvenation, recalling a time in their lives when pro wrestling was the end-all, be-all, and the two famed industry veterans were hungry kids with small bank accounts and big dreams.

Danielson recalled one night in particular when he knew no other endeavor could fulfill Punk quite like wrestling, in both good times—like when he wrestled Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio on the indies—or the bad, like when Punk suffered a gruesome injury at the Jersey J-Cup in 2002.

“Punk fractured his skull that night,” Danielson says, in an interview that took place before Punk won the belt at Double or Nothing. “That was a 16-man tournament all in one night, so it was a really long show. I went all the way to the finals and lost to Reckless Youth, and I’ll always remember how Punk was so good, even back then.”

Danielson and Punk have become entities whose names are synonymous with pro wrestling, bona fide global stars. Yet there was once a time when neither fit the mold of the mainstream companies, until, of course, they helped pave an entirely new path to stardom.

“There are things that stuck out about Punk even from an early age,” Danielson says. “He was the guy from our generation that was wrestling the ECW stars. He stood out from the rest of us. He was so great at the promos. I have a lot of respect for him. He’s been through the grind.”

The potential now exists for AEW to have a scorching-hot feud this summer pitting Punk against Danielson. Even if Danielson is trying to take the belt from Punk on-screen, there will always be a mutual admiration between the two.

“I was happy for him back when I was on the indies, too, when I’d see him succeed,” Danielson says. “Back then, we weren’t what wrestling companies wanted. But he still found a way to succeed. When I’d see him succeed, I’d always feel like, ‘Hell yeah, one of us did it.’ I’m happy for him now, too. What he’s doing, and the way he’s doing it, it’s amazing.”

Both the promo and brawl on Raw were executed perfectly by Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, who continue to make their feud interesting despite working their third straight pay-per-view together.

There will no longer be three straight stadium shows for WWE this summer. In a disappointing move for the company, WWE has moved July’s Money in the Bank from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Arena. The show will take place on July 2, the same night as UFC 276, which is also in Vegas, and ticket sales were not nearly strong enough for WWE to hold the event at a football stadium.

If MJF eventually dethrones CM Punk as AEW champion, will Wardlow be the one to win the title next? Watching how he is positioned over the next six to eight months will be critical for his future as a main-event talent.

Big E without a neck brace? Such a great sight.

Matt Koon teaming up with William Regal for new Gentleman Villain podcast

The Gentleman Villain, a new podcast that will showcase the extraordinary mind of the great William Regal, debuts Thursday.

Cohosted by Matt Koon, the show is the newest addition to the growing Podcast Heat lineup. And despite competing in a field with no shortage of other options, Koon believes this show will share a unique, distinct point of view.

“It’s going to be different from any personality podcast you’ve heard,” Koon says. “Mr. Regal’s personality is going to differentiate this. He won’t react to dirt sheets; he won’t subscribe to pack mentality. Usually, I would say those are red flags, but he has so much depth, credibility and insight—and he’s going to share that point of view. People are really going to enjoy this.”

The 54-year-old Regal is approaching his 40th year in pro wrestling. He has spent the majority of the past 30 years in either WWE or WCW, and he has worked with or coached practically every major star over the past half century. The first episode of the podcast is on the emergence of All Elite Wrestling, where Regal now works as the spiritual adviser of the Blackpool Combat Club.

“We’re going to follow a time line, but we’re going to allow Mr. Regal to tell the stories he wants to tell,” Koon says. “The format will be different from Conrad Thompson’s shows. The focus here is going to Mr. Regal giving context from his point of view. We’ll do a “Man’s Man” episode next week, and we’ll choose a lot of different specific points of time. He ties these points of time together with what was happening in his life.”

Regal’s podcast will be full of advice for the best practices in pro wrestling, spoken with authority from experience and knowledge.

“If you’re interested in the details of wrestling, this is for you,” Koon says. “He’s been teaching wrestling for so long. He sees everything as an educational opportunity. That’s what makes this a show for wrestlers and people that want a different perspective, and he’s such a great teacher.

“This is something like nothing else out there. It provides great insight, and Mr. Regal can tell a story in a fascinating manner with a lesson, a laugh and a way that will make you think of things differently.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.