Bianca Belair Shines in Match of the Night at ‘Hell in a Cell’

Bianca Belair put forth a superstar performance at WWE’s Hell in a Cell, opening the pay-per-view with the match of the night.

Belair defended the Raw women’s title in a triple threat against Becky Lynch and Asuka, and the three women produced a contender for match of the year. The pace was nonstop action for nearly 20 minutes, ultimately producing one of the most captivating matches of Belair’s career.

“I’ve had a lot of matches I’ve been so proud of in my short career, and this one is right up there as one of the top,” said Belair. “Asuka is amazing and Becky Lynch is one of the greatest, so I’m the happiest to be leaving Hell in a Cell as champion.”

There were multiple pin fall attempts, illustrating the significance of the title, and no matter whether it was one-on-one or all three wrestling at once, the chemistry between Belair, Lynch, and Asuka was undeniable. The finish came after Lynch’s Manhandle Slam knocked out Asuka, with Belair one step ahead, tossing Lynch out of the ring and pinning Asuka for the win.

“Stepping into the ring with Asuka and Becky, I knew I’d have to match their greatness,” said Belair. “I don’t have the same wrestling background that they do. I didn’t come from the indies. Asuka trained in Japan her whole life, Becky Lynch has had an extensive career, even before WWE.

“I always feel like I have to prove myself, and I’m always giving 110 percent, whether that’s with my wrestling gear, my hair, or my wrestling. I want people to feel something when I’m in the ring. I went in there to prove myself and tear down the house in front of a sold-out crowd in Chicago.”

WWE

Asuka was a ball of fury, and her performance served as a showcase of what WWE was missing during her nine-month absence following a shoulder injury. Plenty of story still exists between her and Belair, and Lynch again showed how she plays the role of villain in a sensational manner.

“Becky is the perfect rival,” said Belair. “Our story is far from over, but it was nice to get the upper hand on her in this match.”

Here are the results from Hell in a Cell:

Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka in a triple threat match

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos and MVP in a handicap match

Kevin Owens defeated Ezekiel

The Judgment Day’s Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest defeated Finn Balor, Liv Morgan, and AJ Styles

Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin in a no holds barred match

United States champion Theory defeated Mustafa Ali

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match

WWE’s recent pattern of tighter pay-per-view cards continued at Hell in a Cell. All seven matches were strong, and those decisions should mean something. After three straight pay-per-views, Bobby Lashley appears to be finished with Omos. Kevin Owens, who needs another program with Roman Reigns, brought out the best in Ezekiel, and The Judgment Day picked up an important victory in their ascent as Edge pinned Finn Balor. Madcap Moss won the most significant match of his career, and Chicago’s own Mustafa Ali received a strong reaction from the crowd in his loss to US champ Theory.

The show closed with a Hell in a Cell match pitting Seth Rollins against an injured Cody Rhodes. It was revealed before the show that Rhodes tore his right pectoral muscle, and nearly the entire right side of his upper body was bruised and swollen. The match plodded along, with Rollins—adorned in Dusty Rhodes-inspired polka dots–carrying the action. Rhodes was extremely limited, yet somehow the two made this compelling. The finish saw Rhodes hit back-to-back Cross Rhodes, before dropping Rollins with a sledgehammer. Given the circumstances of his injury, this was one of the most gritty, awe-inspiring performances from Rhodes in his entire career.

This was a solid card from beginning to end, but no match was better than the opener. The Hell in a Cell title inspired Belair, who makes all of her own ring gear. She put the finishing touches on her hell-themed apparel right up until the match.

“This was all about Hell in a Cell, so in order to win, I had to be on fire,” said Belair. “I always talk about not dimming my light for anyone, so I wanted to be the brightest. So my outfit was literally fire.”

Belair’s title reign is still in its early stage. She has a lot more to prove as champ, as well as a lot of opponents to make magic with in the ring.

“We had a great dynamic at Hell in a Cell,” said Belair. “That’s what I want to show from the whole division. We’re all so unique and different, and that’s what makes us special when we step in the ring with each other. But you can’t be great without the help of others. I worked with Becky Lynch, and she pushed me to the point where I walked out of WrestleMania as a better version of myself. There is still more down the road between Asuka and me, and there is definitely more between Becky and me.

“We have a whole roster full of talented women who want this title, whether that’s Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Tamina, Nikki, Doudrop. And I know that I have to keep my eye out for Bayley. I love to do this, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.