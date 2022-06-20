Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Wrestling

Ric Flair’s Final Match Moving to Different Venue

'The Nature Boy,' originally scheduled for a retirement match at the Nashville Fairgrounds, returns to the ring at 73 years old.

Ric Flair’s farewell to wrestling is still taking place in Nashville, but it will no longer be held at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

The new location for Flair’s retirement match is the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Sports Illustrated has confirmed.

The Nashville Municipal Auditorium’s 9,000-seat capacity nearly triples the Fairgrounds. Interest to see the 73-year-old Flair wrestle another match necessitated the change in venue, which is remarkable considering Flair’s opponent—or opponents if this is a tag, which is expected—has yet to be announced.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

All of the seats and standing room were sold within the first 24 hours for the Fairgrounds, causing the team with Starrcast and Thuzio to search for a building that could handle the additional capacity. Tickets purchased for the Fairgrounds will be honored in the same location at the Auditorium, SI also learned.

There should always be a healthy amount of skepticism regarding any wrestler’s retirement, particularly when involving Flair, but genuine intrigue surrounds the upcoming match. His original farewell was iconic, losing to Shawn Michaels amid the overwhelming pomp and circumstance of WrestleMania XXIV in 2008. His retirement send-off the ensuing night on Raw was both authentic and emotional. It marked the end of an era—at least until Flair returned the following year for a series of matches against Hulk Hogan.

By 2010, Flair was wrestling in TNA. That is where his last match occurred, a forgettable outing against Sting in September of 2011. Now, more than a decade later, and only five years removed from kidney failure, which nearly cost him his life, Flair is lacing his boots and stepping between the ropes.

Plenty of wrestling history exists in the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, including matches pitting the legendary Flair against Ricky Steamboat. On a show that will air live on FITE, Flair seeks to turn back time and work another packed venue on pay-per-view.

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23), guard Klay Thompson (11) and guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after beating the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Play
NBA

The Warriors Are Back on Top

Plus, Rory’s in position at the U.S. Open.

By Kevin Sweeney
Matthew Fitzpatrick celebrates winning the US Open with caddie Billy Foster during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.
Golf

SI:AM | Suffering Made Matt Fitzpatrick a U.S. Open Champion

And, is Chet Holmgren the future of basketball?

By Josh Rosenblat and Dan Gartland
FIFA Women’s World Cup Final: Megan Rapinoe vs Netherlands at Parc Olympique Lyonnais. 7/7/2019
Soccer

Megan Rapinoe Discusses Transgender Inclusion in Sports

The two-time World Cup champion noted her support for transgender inclusion in sports in an interview with TIME.

By Mike McDaniel
18-time major champion golfer Jack Nicklaus smiles as he stands on the 18th green after the Memorial Tournament.
Golf

Jack Nicklaus Congratulates Fitzpatrick on Historic U.S. Open Win

The 27-year-old Englishman joined the 18-time major champion as the only players to win the U.S. Open and the U.S. Amateur at the same course.

By Zach Koons
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during the second quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics.
NBA

Lakers, Knicks Emerging as Potential Kyrie Irving Suitors, per Report

Will Kyrie Irving leave Brooklyn this summer?

By Mike McDaniel
Troy Vincent, Brandon Staley, Zach Wilson
NFL

Brandon Staley Helping Chargers Move On

After enduring an up-and-down 2021 campaign, the second-year head coach reminded his players how their season ended to help them move forward in 2022. Plus, reasons for optimism on Zach Wilson and more.

By Albert Breer
Jabari Smith
NBA

NBA Mock Draft 2022: Latest Buzz and Predictions for All 58 Picks

Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero will likely be the first players off the board. Here is how the rest of the draft might fall.

By Jeremy Woo
dCOVjuly_chet_HZ
NBA

Is Chet Holmgren the Future of Basketball?

It all depends on whether this surefire lottery pick’s 7’ 1”, 195-pound frame can hold up in the NBA.

By Greg Bishop