WWE Hall of Famer Glenn “Kane” Jacobs was elected to his second term as mayor of Knox County, Tenn., on Thursday night.

The 55-year-old was first elected in 2018. Even while holding the political position, Kane continues to make appearances at WWE events. His most recent appearance was just last week on July 30 at SummerSlam. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in ’21.

Following the race results on Thursday night, Jacobs tweeted thanking his supporters.

“THANK YOU Knox County for electing me to serve a second term as your mayor,” Jacobs wrote. “I am so grateful for the support you have shown me and my family throughout my campaign for re-election, and will continue to do all I can to serve you to the best of my ability.”

Kane joined WWE back in 1995, and he assumed his ring name in ’97. He appeared in a red mask, taking on a demon-like persona. As Kane, he is the half-brother of The Undertaker. The duo became known as “The Brothers of Destruction.”

Jacobs is a three-time world wrestling champion after winning the WWF (now WWE) Championship, the ECW Championship and World Heavyweight Championship once each. The last WWE title Kane won came back in 2019 when he captured the 24/7 Championship title.

More Wrestling Coverage:

Daily Cover: The Smaller Vin Scully Made Himself, the Larger He Became