Caprice Coleman will step back into the ring Sunday for the NWA’s 74th Anniversary Show, where he will showcase a rare blend of an old-school mastery of the craft and a timeless charisma in his bout against Colby Corino.

Best known now for his Ring of Honor commentary, Coleman is a 27-year pro wrestling veteran. Starting as a referee, and trained by Matt and Jeff Hardy, he has evolved into an underappreciated yet vastly important piece of the industry. That will again be on display when he locks up with Corino, who is the son of longtime wrestler Steve Corino. The match will be a reminder that, when it comes to performing, he can still go.

“AEW sees me as a commentator for Ring of Honor; the NWA sees me as a wrestler,” Coleman says. “They both expect a high level from me, and that’s what I want. That’s why I put all these years into it. Some people call me the Swiss Army knife of pro wrestling. That versatility is something I earned.”

For those who enjoy Coleman’s on-air commentary, he will likely be broadcasting his match on Sunday against Corino. Yet, this time, he won’t be wearing a headset.

“A lot of times, I commentate the matches I wrestle,” Coleman says. “Just doing it for myself, but I’m always listening to and learning from how the crowd responds.”

The wrestling faithful’s response to Coleman’s work on the headset has been nearly universally positive. His love affair with pro wrestling is instantly recognizable on his calls, rooted in a long, distinguished run in the industry.

“People like Kevin Kelly, Ian Riccaboni, Hunter [Johnston], Steve Corino and Colt Cabana, they heard something in my voice that I couldn’t even hear,” Coleman says. “I do have a love and passion for it. It’s an honor to be respected by so many people I respect, and I have a real respect for what goes on inside the ring. It’s my duty to tell everyone about it.”

Coleman’s mastery of the craft is a result of decades of devotion to it. That hard work was not always rewarded, or even recognized, on a mainstream level, but he refused to ever allow it to deviate from his pursuit of greatness.

“The whole thing is consistency and staying with it,” Coleman says. “If you aren’t true to yourself, you’ll be swayed by anything that is presented to you. I had to buckle in on who I am and who I wanted to represent. Loyalty has been my best friend and worst enemy. But the test is staying true to it.”

In addition to wrestling and broadcasting, Coleman also trains students as a coach for Highspots. It was during one of his sessions with students where he was nicknamed “The Ageless One,” a state of mind he uses when teaching.

“I teach drills from inside the ring,” Coleman says. “They started asking how old I am, joking that I am ageless. That’s where the name comes from.

“And I love getting the chance to coach. Some of these moves I see them do are explosive. But you want a great match. To do that, you need the part to relate to the audience. You need the story. That part is ageless, too.”

Time often changes perception. It is fascinating to see Coleman reach his highest point of notoriety as a broadcaster, yet it certainly makes sense. It is not a surprise that the best broadcasters always seem to come with decades of experience. Coleman has long held an affinity for the way matches are called, which attributes to the way he embeds an air of authenticity and legitimacy into his calls.

“The voices in my head when I hear wrestling commentary are Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler,” Coleman says. “I always loved listening to the announcers.

“In my own career, whenever I’d get hurt, I’d go back and watch when I got hurt. It seemed like the announcers were never talking about the injuries; they were talking about something else. So I stuck with my conscience, which is to focus on what’s going on inside the match and the two athletes competing. Lives have ended in that ring. Lives have changed in that ring. I’ve experienced that.

“And I love wrestling the younger wrestlers, as well as calling their matches. The sport has evolved so much. The young wrestlers do things I’ll never be able to do. I can still go, but not in the way they do. If the sport is going to grow, we need to highlight what they do.”

Coleman’s presence at the NWA 74th Anniversary Show is fitting. Even during stretches when the once-famed NWA was running on fumes, Coleman brought value to the product. His match should be compelling, wrestling a performer with unlimited potential in Corino.

“I’m able to look at the past of the NWA and its future,” Coleman says. “And who better to wrestle than a Corino? That’s a great name in professional wrestling. I have a lot of respect for Colby Corino to walk in on his father’s legacy. I go way back with his dad, way before Ring of Honor. That was NWA 2000 when there was a promotion in Raeford, North Carolina.

“I remember Colby Corino as a kid, and I’m proud he’s following in his father’s footsteps. But I have to do what I have to do to set up my future, and he’s about to walk into his.”

Three years away from his 30th anniversary in wrestling, Coleman is reaching new heights. His combination of talent, knowledge and brilliance is undeniable—perhaps even ageless. He will merge generations here against Corino, stepping through the ropes back into his destiny.

“It’s an honor to be in that ring,” Coleman says. “Whether I’m wrestling or calling a match, I never forget that. I’m honored to be a part of this sport, and to step in the ring again for the NWA.”

