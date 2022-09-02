Q&A: Hikaru Shida Previews Her Match at AEW's All Out

The former women’s champion discusses her run with the title, learning English and her unique Japanese joshi style.

Since the company’s creation, the ace of AEW’s women’s division has been Hikaru Shida. She seeks to regain the title this Sunday at All Out to further cement her place atop the company.

Shida set a world-class standard for the division during her 372-day title run. A major obstacle in her rise to prominence was that her reign took place from May of 2020 until the end of May of 2021, coinciding with the height of the pandemic. Instead of performing in front of passionate, packed crowds, Shida defended her title in empty arenas or for limited crowds. That was especially difficult considering her personality and work were largely new to fans in North America, yet the charismatic Shida still crafted a memorable stretch. She raised the standard of wrestling in the company, then worked an outstanding program against Serena Deeb after dropping the belt.

Following a lengthy title reign from Dr. Britt Baker, and then a shorter one from Thunder Rosa, Sunday at All Out marks Shida’s best chance to jumpstart her second reign as AEW women’s champion. Rosa cannot defend the title due to mounting injuries, so an interim title is on the line in a four-way match that also includes Baker, Toni Storm, and Jamie Hayter.

In her time without the belt, Shida has consistently made her opponents look strong. If she regains the belt, a series of matches against Hayter, who is incredibly talented, would add a lot of value to the company’s programming. There would also be bouts against Storm, Athena, as well as a chance to finally avenge her loss to Baker, and a genuinely compelling title unification bout against Rosa.

“I want a fight against Rosa,” Shida says. “She is so tough, and she knows Japanese style.”

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Shida went into detail on a range of topics, including her run as champion, learning English, and bringing her style from Japan to AEW.

Shida looks to regain her place atop the women’s division at Sunday’s All Out. Courtesy of AEW

Sports Illustrated: There are many advantages to a title reign, primarily because you are always a featured part of the story. But developing a character that is not the champ is an entirely different challenge. What has the journey been like for you?

Hikaru Shida: I always try to show my fighting spirit. I believe that has helped me a lot. Fortunately, I am also starting to wrestle back in Japan again. My goal is to mix those two styles, American and Japanese, in the ring.

SI: When you are back in Japan, you work an even more intense, physical, and technical style. Is that approach something we will see more of from you in AEW?

Shida: That’s what I am working to do. In Japan, the matches are longer than we have on our TV show here. The styles are different, too. I want to make sure I show the Japanese joshi style, even if it is in limited time, to America.

SI: The joshi style is remarkable. It always feels like the best women’s wrestlers in the world wrestled in Japan. In your opinion, what makes that style so special?

Shida: In my opinion, the culture is very different in Japan. You’re supposed to show intense emotions in your matches. It can be crazy in a way that is different than it is in America. I inherited so much knowledge from Japan. I’ve learned so much there, especially when I teamed with and watched Aja Kong. She uses incredible fighting spirit in her matches.

I also think rivalries are so strong in Japan. So many wrestlers live and train together. That’s the goal–live together and train together. When I did that, all I thought about every day was getting in the ring and beating people up. That’s all I wanted to do.

SI: This week also included a match against Emi Sakura for the Regina di Wave championship, a match that belongs on the list of the best matches of the year in 2022 for AEW. What made that match so meaningful to you?

Shida: We have a long history together, and we take a lot of pride in showing joshi wrestling here. That match was all passion. We are grateful for everyone that said it was a great match.

SI: I feel like we discuss this every time we speak, but your English is so strong. It’s incredible that this is your second language. How have you mastered the language so quickly?

Shida: That means so much to me. I still do not agree–I spend so much time preparing for a promo or interview. I am so happy to learn English. I love watching Harry Potter and reading the books, I’ve become a huge fan. Now I am watching Marvel. The gear I’m wearing on Sunday is inspired by Dr. Strange.

SI: Regarding the AEW title, you have the longest reign as champ at 372 days, and you remain the original ace of the division. You know the meaning and responsibility behind being champion. Were you surprised to see Thunder Rosa step down due to injuries?

Shida: Yes, I was surprised. It is a huge opportunity and responsibility. It still is. For me, I want to show my skill whenever I am in the ring. The Regina di Wave title match meant so much to me because I need to be great every night as champion. I want to be an international champion for AEW, and I want to be even more aggressive when I have the crowd behind me.

SI: Looking ahead to All Out, you have plenty of history with Britt Baker. Do you consider her a natural rival?

Shida: We’ve both been in AEW since the first Double or Nothing. We’ve had three singles matches, but to me, it feels like we had a lot more. But it doesn’t matter how many times we wrestle. I will spend the rest of my life wanting to beat her. That’s not just wrestling, either. I want to beat her in everything, from now until forever.

SI: How well did you know Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter when they wrestled in Japan?

Shida: Toni Storm, we wrestled a long, long time ago in Japan in a tag match. She was super young and super green. The next time I saw her in NXT, she was a star. She is amazing. I’m so glad to face her on Sunday.

And the first time I saw Jamie Hayter wrestle was also in Japan. Her style was crazy. But now she hides in Britt’s shadow. This is the time for her to show the world how great she is. I hope she does that on Sunday. That’s what I really want. If she does, that will make this match great.

SI: This Sunday is your opportunity to regain the title. Do you plan to make this match your defining moment in AEW?

Shida: I have spent a lot of time imagining what the moment is going to be like on Sunday. I can already hear the crowd screaming. I can see people going crazy. That is what I want, and I want to win back that belt. I can’t wait to make it happen.

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.