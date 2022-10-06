Just one month after the melee at All Out, AEW is dealing with another backstage altercation.

Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara were reportedly involved in a legitimate physical backstage altercation before Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite went on the air, per a report from TMZ Sports that was confirmed by the Wrestling Observer. There are conflicting reports as to who started the incident.

The incident led to El Idolo being sent home from the show, while Guevara was not sent home after the incident and still teamed with Chris Jericho against Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia on Dynamite.

El Idolo was scheduled for a match against Preston “10” Vance on AEW Rampage this Friday. AEW CEO Tony Khan announced prior to Dynamite that El Idolo vs. Vance is off Friday’s Rampage.

Tensions between El Idolo and Guevara had been building as the two got into a heated exchange on Twitter earlier this week. The exchange started after El Idolo told media outlet Mas Lucha that Guevara is the one wrestler who he's had an issue with in AEW. El Idolo said Guevara once complained in the locker room that El Idolo hit him too hard during a match.

Guevara responded to the interview by tweeting that El Idolo was a “favor hire” who wouldn’t have a job if Ric Flair wasn’t his father-in-law. Guevara also tweeted that El Idolo has failed to get over in both AEW and WWE.

The exchange included El Idolo tweeting that he would see Guevara on Wednesday.

This is the second backstage incident involving Guevara in recent months. In August, it was reported that Eddie Kingston had completed a two-week suspension after "pie-facing" Guevara. Kingston was unhappy that Guevara called him fat during a promo that was taped for AEW television. Kingston and Guevara have since apologized to each other and moved on from their issues.

More Wrestling Coverage: