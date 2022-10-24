WWE is returning to Canada for a pay-per-view.

Elimination Chamber will be held on Feb. 18 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Sports Illustrated has learned. It is the first PPV in Canada since 2019 when SummerSlam took place in Toronto.

This will mark the first pay-per-view—which WWE now refers to as a premium live event—in Montreal since Breaking Point in 2009. That card, headlined by CM Punk against The Undertaker in a submission match, featured a loaded roster, including current stars Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, The Miz, MVP, and Randy Orton.

Last year’s Elimination Chamber was held in Saudi Arabia and ended with Brock Lesnar regaining the WWE championship in an Elimination Chamber match. That show also featured Bianca Belair punching her ticket to a women’s title match at WrestleMania by winning the women’s Elimination Chamber match, as well as Roman Reigns defeating Bill Goldberg. Like last year, this is expected to be the final major event prior to WrestleMania.

On the night before this year’s Elimination Chamber, the Bell Centre also will host SmackDown.

