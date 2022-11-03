WWE Concludes Misconduct Probe Into Former CEO Vince McMahon

World Wrestling Entertainment has completed its investigation into alleged misconduct by patriarch and former CEO Vince McMahon, according to an earnings report filed Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In the filing, WWE said the investigative body looking into the allegations of sexual misconduct and unrecorded expenses against McMahon has been disbanded.

“The Special Committee investigation is now complete and the Special Committee has been disbanded,” WWE said in the report. “Management is working with the Board of Directors to implement the recommendations of the Special Committee related to the investigation.”

Although the investigation has been closed, its findings have not been made public, and it’s possible that legal issues will arise down the road.

“Although the Special Committee investigation is now complete, the Company has received, and may receive in the future, regulatory, investigative and enforcement inquiries, subpoenas or demands arising from, related to, or in connection with these matters,” the report stated.

McMahon retired as CEO in July amid reports about the investigation, but he remains WWE’s controlling shareholder. WWE previously had revealed that the company made $14.6 million in payments to settle sexual misconduct allegations. An additional $5 million in unrelated payments later came to light. That money was donated to Donald Trump’s now-defunct foundation, according to CNBC.

The report states that WWE spent $19.4 million in costs associated with the investigation.

More Wrestling Coverage:

Daily Cover: Appetite for Destruction: Tennessee, Georgia Prep for Classic Clash