During the pandemic, she left Japan uncertain of what the future held for her. But AEW audiences embraced her so enthusiastically that she is now a world champ.

SI.com’s Week in Wrestling is published every week and provides beneath-the-surface coverage of the business of pro wrestling.

Jamie Hayter: “The crowd cares … it’s been so validating”

Last month at Full Gear, Jamie Hayter wrestled Toni Storm in the co-main event.

Hayter had worked with Storm before, but this was her first time defeating her. It was especially meaningful, as the victory meant that Hayter became the new AEW women’s champion.

“Me and Toni wanted to have this amazing match, a hard-hitting match where people got behind both of us,” says Hayter, a 27-year-old sensation from Southampton, England. “I could feel it in every strike. It was electric. We went into that match to f--- s--- up, and that’s what we did.”

The rise of Hayter in AEW represents one of the most significant developments over the past year in wrestling. When she returned to the company in August 2021, Hayter was slated to be the muscle for Dr. Britt Baker. Seen and not heard, her role was to help make Baker shine even brighter. But somewhere over the past 16 months, wrestling fans learned that Hayter was a star in her own right.

It is almost unfathomable to compare Hayter’s current place to where she was during the pandemic. Only two years ago, she was out of work, without a place to live and contemplating retirement from the ring.

“There was no work in Japan,” says Hayter, whose real name is Paige Wooding. “I was supposed to go home; then they’d bring me back. I left, but I didn’t have anywhere to live. I remember saying, ‘Holy s---, I’m homeless.’ I had nowhere to go and no idea what I was going to do. Fortunately, I stayed with my friends and lived on their couch.

“There were five of us living there, and they had a gym in their garage, which was a godsend. Without that, I would have gone completely insane. I thought I was never going to wrestle again. Toni Storm was in a similar situation, and she stayed there, too.”

Hayter and Storm, who are currently feuding over the AEW title, were couch-surfing during the pandemic. Now they are both major parts of AEW programming, with Hayter on the cusp of breakout stardom.

“During that time, I used to dream about wrestling,” says Hayter. “I’d wake up in sweats and think I’d forgotten how to wrestle. Weirdly, I’d be in AEW, but I couldn’t run the ropes or know even how to do a simple suplex. It was a crazy time.”

Hayter harnessed those fears and frustrations amid a difficult stretch, vowing to turn that extra time into a positive.

“I started taking my diet more seriously and got into better shape,” says Hayter. “I stopped drinking. I needed to focus entirely on lifting myself up. If I was healthy on the inside, I’d be healthy on the outside.”

On Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, Hayter will conduct a sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone. It is a forum where she hopes to connect even more deeply with her audience.

Hayter’s wrestling is pristine. She credits her time in Japan with Stardom as the stretch where she became the professional wrestler she is today. Working out in a dojo, traveling and living with the same people, it was a completely different lifestyle, one where pro wrestling was her entire life. She works with a passion—and genuine anger in her strikes—that represent the toil, tears and blood it took to reach this stage. Yet her personality is still emerging, and a highlight will be getting to know Hayter and hearing her promos.

“I’ve never experienced anything at this level before,” says Hayter. “I went into this unknown as Britt’s muscle. I didn’t know what to expect, so I put everything I had into it—mind, body and soul.”

Every week is a chance to watch Hayter’s journey as she seeks to further shatter any glass ceiling impeding her progress. It is particularly satisfying to witness as Hayter and the crowd have organically connected in a way that absolutely no one expected.

“The crowd cares,” says Hayter. “I didn’t ever really know if they would. But they’ve been so loud chanting my name. So maybe this is my time. It’s been emotional. I’m still getting to know people. They’re still getting to know me, too. Being accepted, it’s been so validating.”

That acceptance was almost visible during her title bout at Full Gear. The crowd made its affinity for Hayter clear throughout the match. Their displeasure was easily recognizable with every near-fall, and an eruption of joy filled the air when she won the belt.

“There was pressure and anxiety on the day of the match,” says Hayter. “That was real. I didn’t tell anyone. I didn’t even tell my mom. An audible could be called. You never know.”

Pro wrestling is at its best when there is unmistakable authenticity. The way Hayter carries her world title, there is simply no denying it is the most legitimate and powerful possession in her life. That is a truth more real than reality, an air Hayter projects every time she steps into the ring.

“If I retired today, I wouldn’t have any qualms,” says Hayter. “Whatever I do from this point forward is a bonus for me. I’ve made it.”

The (online) week in wrestling

It was heartwarming to see the wrestling community support Kevin Nash.

Hopefully Wednesday night’s match pitting The Acclaimed against FTR is the start of a program.

It was great to see a healthy “Hangman” Adam Page return last week on Dynamite.

Is there anything Bianca Belair can’t do?

The New Day adds even more star power to Saturday’s NXT Deadline card. It will be a full day of wrestling, as Ring of Honor’s Final Battle takes place earlier in the day.

Hopefully Barry Windham will have a smooth recovery in the new year. The legendary wrestler had a heart attack last week.

William Regal returning to WWE

In news that will be made official at some point soon this week, William Regal is no longer working with AEW.

Despite signing a contract that far exceeded the nine months he spent in the company, Regal is leaving with the blessing of AEW owner Tony Khan. Regal was written off AEW television last week when MJF attacked and laid him out.

Per multiple sources close to the situation, Regal asked for his release, and it was granted by Khan. This is not a typical situation; when talent ask for a release in AEW or WWE, those requests are usually rejected. But this was a unique scenario, which is why Regal is returning to WWE to work beside Paul “Triple H” Levesque, a trusted ally and friend for the past three decades.

Regal has no desire to be an on-screen character. There is no denying he is extraordinarily talented and added constant value to AEW every time he stepped on-screen. As the spiritual leader of the Blackpool Combat Club, Regal played an integral role on AEW television. Yet that is not the role Regal wishes to play. He wants to be backstage, helping sign and shape the future of the industry. In WWE, that is the exact role Regal will play.

Per sources, Khan worked out the details of Regal’s exit with Levesque. Regal is not expected to play a role on WWE programming. That also is not a role Regal wants, as he prefers to be off-camera. But even if this is the right thing to do—Regal is now able to work directly with his son Bailey who wrestles in WWE as Charlie Dempsey—it is certainly a real loss for AEW.

Regal went above and beyond in his role for AEW, which Khan saw and appreciated. Regal and Bryan Danielson had worked on show days with whomever wanted to get better in the ring. That number fluctuated, but it certainly wasn’t for lack of effort from the two men leading the sessions. But Regal no longer wanted to be an on-screen performer. A complicating factor is that Regal now has connections to even more of the AEW roster, so it will be interesting to see whether there are any more defections once he resumes a position of power in WWE.

For those who know Regal or listen to his wonderful podcast with Matt Koon, he is a gentleman. Regal will absolutely not disparage AEW or Khan. If he has qualms about his time in AEW, those will never be aired publicly. Instead, he gets to return to WWE and reunite with Levesque. And while it certainly is a noble decision for Khan to grant Regal his release, time will tell whether it was the right one.

Tweet of the Week

A feud with Bryan Danielson would further elevate MJF.

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.