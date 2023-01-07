In the aftermath of embattled owner Vince McMahon’s apparent return to the company, WWE has reportedly emerged as a potential future asset for the Saudi-backed sovereign fund behind pro golf league LIV Golf.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund could place a bid for WWE if the promotion puts itself up for sale, Front Office Sports reported Friday.

PIF, which launched LIV Golf in 2020, currently controls roughly $620 billion in assets, and has expressed an interest in expanding their interests in sports, per FOS. In addition to LIV, PIF has served as the majority owner of the Premier League’s Newcastle United since 2021.

The report comes on the heels of McMahon, 77, saying he plans to re-assume the role of executive chairman, nearly six months after retiring amid allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. In a press release announcing the move, McMahon, WWE’s majority shareholder, stated his return will help facilitate WWE’s upcoming media rights negotiations, which are expected to be led by president Nick Khan.

A possible deal with PIF would continue WWE’s growing investment in Saudi Arabia as the promotion has hosted events in the country since 2014. After initially hosting non-televised shows, WWE began hosting pay-per-view events Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel in ’18 as part of a partnership with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority; both parties extended the partnership through ’27 the following year.

Outside of PIF, several other bidders could look to acquire WWE in the event of a sale, according to FOS. Those companies include Amazon, Comcast’s NBCUniversal Media and Fox Corp.—the owners of media rights deals for “Monday Night Raw” and “Friday Night Smackdown,” respectively—UFC parent company Endeavor, Formula One owner Liberty Media and global talent agency CAA.