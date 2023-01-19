Having recaptured the heavyweight title on Night 1, Okada will team with Togi Makabe to represent the company in a tag match against two stars from Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Kazuchika Okada is back in a familiar spot as New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s IWGP world heavyweight champion.

In a match that lasted a grueling 33 minutes, Okada defeated Jay White in one of the most memorable bouts of his career Jan. 4, closing out the first night of Wrestle Kingdom 17 by reclaiming the title.

Especially as it built to the latter stages, his encounter with White was spectacular. There was a particularly gripping sequence near the end when White countered Okada’s Rainmaker, which Okada then countered into a Blade Runner. When Okada finally hit the Rainmaker, the crowd at the Tokyo Dome erupted.

“This was the first time with cheers in a long time,” says Okada, speaking through a translator. “I’ve been champion many times, but this was special. I will never forget hearing those cheers. People might not realize this, but hearing that gives me a lot of strength.”

This marks Okada’s second run with the belt, which in March 2021 replaced the IWGP heavyweight title that he had won five times.

Another match that received great praise from Wrestle Kingdom 17 was the returning Kenny Omega against Will Ospreay. But it is hard to definitively say that was the match of the night with Okada-White on the same card. That was distinct through Okada’s fury over White’s continual disrespect, and White’s desperation to keep the title added another compelling component.

“I have had many unforgettable battles at the Tokyo Dome, and this is now one of them,” says Okada. “I cannot pick favorites. All those matches mean something different to me. I will never forget any of them, especially the one from Wrestle Kingdom 17.”

Okada will team with longtime New Japan staple Togi Makabe at Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Saturday. Taking place at Yokohama Arena in Japan, Okada and Makabe will represent the present and past of New Japan against NOAH stars Kaito Kiyomiya and Yoshiki Inamura.

New Japan and NOAH squared off during Wrestle Kingdom 16 last year, and unlike the two nights this year, the event at Yokohama Arena took place on the third and final night. Okada teamed with Hiroshi Tanahashi, defeating Kiyomiya and Keiji Muto. Kiyomiya is now NOAH’s reigning GHC heavyweight champion, and he is seeking to exact some revenge for the loss he sustained last year.

“When I fight against wrestlers from other organizations, my goal is to carry New Japan Pro-Wrestling on my back,” says Okada. “I do not watch NOAH, so I don’t see his matches—I’ve only seen Muta vs. [Shinsuke] Nakamura. I respect his career and his fighting spirit, but I am focused on representing New Japan to the highest degree.”

Another element that should bring excitement to the match is Makabe squaring off against a real powerhouse in Inamura. The tag partners should play an important role here. Considering that Okada and Kiyomiya are their company’s respective champions, it is likely the pinfall will not include either of them.

“Makabe has such a great presence, and he is a very important wrestler for New Japan,” says Okada. “Inamura looked great in a 10-man tag at last year’s Wrestle Kingdom, so I am really looking forward to wrestling and testing myself against him.”

Okada’s next challenge for the IWGP title is Shingo Takagi, who he will meet Feb. 11 at The New Beginning in Osaka. But he is not overlooking this tag match. It will be a special moment when Okada and Kiyomiya share the ring together at Wrestle Kingdom 17, providing a glimpse at two top champions from competing companies fighting to be the top wrestler in the world.

“I will show the world New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and I will do it as IWGP world heavyweight champion,” says Okada. “I will show the world why there is no one better.”

