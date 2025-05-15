SI

Legendary AEW Commentator Jim Ross Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Ryan Phillips

Professional wrestling commentator Jim Ross looks on before the 2019 Peach Bowl.
Professional wrestling commentator Jim Ross looks on before the 2019 Peach Bowl. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jim Ross has is battling cancer.

The legendary professional wrestling broadcaster took to X on Thursday to announce he had been diagnosed with colon cancer this week. He asked for support from fans ahead of a scheduled surgery, which should be happening in the next two weeks.

The 73-year-old has been off AEW television for more than a month.

Ross has worked at many wrestling promotions during his long career, including WCW and WWF, which became WWE.

During his time with WWE, he called many of the company's biggest moments. He arrived with the company at Wrestlemania IX in 1993 and stayed through 2013. He was the voice of the company's Attitude Era during the Monday Night Wars against WCW in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He left WWE in 2013, but returned in '17 before departing again in '19.

Ross signed with AEW in 2019 and has been with the company ever since.

Here's hoping he's broadcasting for years to come.

