NXT Stand & Deliver Date, Time, Card & More: Everything You Need to Know

Nate Cunningham

Stephanie Vaquer is defending her NXT Women’s Championship belt in a Fatal Four-Way match at Stand & Deliver.
The 2025 edition of NXT's Stand & Deliver will take place on Saturday from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This is the fifth Stand & Deliver show, which serves as the WrestleMania for the WWE's developmental brand.

Held annually during WrestleMania weekend, NXT's Stand & Deliver wraps up many of the active storylines and often serves as a springboard to the main roster for those who are current NXT champions.

For example, four individuals who competed in the main event of Stand & Deliver are currently on the main roster (Io Sky, Raquel Rodriguez, Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker).

With Stand & Deliver 2025 just a couple of days away, let's break down all you need to know for NXT's flagship show.

When & Where Is NXT Stand & Deliver?

NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 will start at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. It will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. T-Mobile Arena is a 20,000-seat venue which will also host SmackDown on Friday and Raw on Monday.

Check out the table below for start times for NXT Stand & Deliver in multiple time zones and countries.

Area or Time Zone

Start Time Saturday

Pacific Time

10 a.m.

Central Time

Noon

Eastern Time

1 p.m.

United Kingdom

6 p.m.

Europe

7 p.m.

Arabia

9 p.m.

India

11:30 p.m.

China

2 a.m. Sunday

Japan

3 a.m. Sunday

Australia

5 a.m. Sunday

How to Watch NXT Stand & Deliver

For fans tuning in from the U.S., NXT's Stand & Deliver will stream live on Peacock. If you're outside the U.S., you can watch the show on Netflix. This is the first Stand & Deliver to stream on Netflix.

Confirmed Match Card for NXT Stand & Deliver

At the time of this writing (which is before the go-home edition of NXT), there are five confirmed matches for the event, all of which are for championships.

Match

Stipulation/Notes

Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame vs. TBD vs. TBD

Ladder match for NXT Women's North American Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Guilia vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker

Fatal 4-Way for NXT Women's Championship

Nathan Frazier & Axiom (c) vs. Winners of Gauntlet match

NXT Tag Team Championship match

Ricky Saints (c) vs. Winner of Fatal 4-Way

NXT North American Championship match

Oba Femi (c) vs. Trick Williams vs. Je'Von Evans

Triple Threat for NXT Championship

NXT Stand & Deliver Predictions

Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame vs. TBD vs. TBD: Sol Rucca

Ruca is an incredibly over babyface, so it makes sense to crown her off a vacant championship. Not to mention the fact that a ladder match is the perfect way for Ruca to display her athleticism. There's been a lot of talk around Zaria potentially winning, but I tend to think that the bigger stars win at the biggest show. For that reason, I'm leaning toward Ruca.

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Guilia vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker: Stephanie Vaquer

Just an absurd amount of talent in this match. Grace could certainly win her first championship with WWE, but I'm not sure she needs it. She could go to the main roster tomorrow and not miss a beat. Parker is incredibly over with the NXT crowd, as is Guilia. But I don't expect Vaquer's title run to end this soon.

Nathan Frazier & Axiom (c) vs. Gauntlet Match Winners: Gauntlet Match Winners

At the time of writing, it is unknown which team will win the upcoming Gauntlet match to become No. 1 contenders. However, I think whichever team does it will ultimately knockoff "Fraxiom" at Stand & Deliver. We've seen Frazier and Axiom drift apart and it might be time for a good, old-fashioned tag team breakup.

Ricky Saints (c) vs. Fatal 4-Way Winner: Ricky Saints

I'm going to assume that Ethan Page wins the No. 1 contender's Fatal 4-Way match, because the story writes itself with the shared history between him and Saints. But ultimately, Saints retains his title at Stand & Deliver.

Oba Femi (c) vs. Trick Williams vs. Je'Von Evans: Oba Femi

Both Femi and Williams are ready for the main roster and Evans appears to be on the brink of becoming the biggest underdog babyface in NXT. It's surprising that Williams has been in NXT for as long as he has, so for that reason I'll take Femi to retain.

