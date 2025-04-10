Roman Reigns' Career Results at WrestleMania
Roman Reigns has been in the main event of more WrestleManias than any other wrestler in the history of the company. At WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Reigns will face CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match at the end of Night 1, giving him 10 Mania main events (and sixth in a row).
He's the only man to main event the "Granddaddy of Them All" for six consecutive years.
Call him the "Big Dog," the "Head of the Table" or the "Original Tribal Chief," but know this: Reigns isn't just a main eventer, he's the main eventer in the entire industry.
But, just because he's usually closing the "Show of Shows" doesn't necessarily mean he's got a spotless record at the event, does it?
As WrestleMania 41 approaches, let's take a look back at each of Reigns' WrestleMania matches.
Roman Reigns' Complete WrestleMania Record
Reigns is currently 9–3 at WrestleMania, having competed in his first match in 2013 as a member of the uber-popular Shield trio with Rollins and Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley).
Two years later, Reigns would find himself in his first main event, closing WrestleMania 31 with Brock Lesnar in a bout for the WWE Championship (which Rollins would upend with his iconic Money in the Bank cash-in).
A year later he would win his first singles title at WrestleMania, defeating Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
Reigns has more wins at WrestleMania than Hulk Hogan (eight), The Rock (six) and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin (six).
Roman Reigns' Year-by-Year WrestleMania Matches
Year
Opponent (Result)
Match Notes
Reigns' Record
2013
Randy Orton & Sheamus & Big Show (W)
Six-man Tag Team
1–0
2014
Kane & The New Age Outlaws (W)
Six-man Tag Team
2–0
2015
Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins (L)
WWE Championship (Rollins cash-in)
2–1
2016
Triple H (W)
WWE World Heavyweight Championship
3–1
2017
Undertaker (W)
No Holds Barred
4–1
2018
Brock Lesnar (L)
Universal Championship
4–2
2019
Drew McIntyre (W)
Singles match
5–2
2021
Edge, Daniel Bryan (W)
Universal Championship (Triple Threat)
6–2
2022
Brock Lesnar (W)
WWE & Universal Championship Unification
7–2
2023
Cody Rhodes (W)
WWE Universal Championship
8–2
2024
Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins (W)
Tag Team match
9–2
2024
Cody Rhodes (L)
WWE Universal Championship
9–3
Best and Worst WrestleMania Matches
Reigns was in a tough spot early in his career, as the company pushed him as the next face of wrestling but fans rejected it. The fandom fighting WWE tooth and nail really came to a head at WrestleMania, over and over again.
Interest was mild for Lesnar vs. Reigns in 2015 at WrestleMania 31, but now that match will be remembered forever thanks to Rollins' cash-in. Things weren't much better in 2016, with Reigns and Triple H putting on a slow, plodding 30-minute affair.
Things got even worse in 2017 when Reigns defeated the Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. The match was objectively awful as Taker simply couldn't move at this point. Still, fans had little interest in Reigns defeating the Deadman and booed him mercilessly the next night on Raw.
Then, in 2018, it managed to get even worse for Reigns. He came up short against Lesnar for the Universal Championship, in a match that (allegedly) changed on the fly. Lesnar split Reigns open, stormed to the back and chucked the belt at Vince McMahon. Meanwhile, Reigns was left in the middle of the ring, covered in his own blood, to a chorus of boos.
After Reigns turned heel in the summer of 2020, his career was revitalized. Not only was he being pushed as the top star, but fans were receiving him as such. His WrestleMania matches in 2021, 2023 and 2024 were all well received. Particularly his back-to-back main events with Cody Rhodes, which saw the company pile up record revenue and completed arguably the greatest storyline in professional wrestling history.
Rivalries at WrestleMania
Reigns has most often clashed with Lesnar, Rollins and Rhodes at WrestleMania, which makes sense as those three are also massive stars.
Most of the matches with Lesnar, for whatever reason, never seemed to click. But the Bloodline storyline and the rise of Rhodes is some of the best storytelling any entertainment platform has showcased.
Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble and challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. Many expected Rhodes to "finish the story" and end the night as champion, but that wasn't the case.
After Solo Sikoa interfered, Reigns was able to secure the pinfall victory. This set off another chapter of the rivalry, which roped in Lesnar and, eventually, The Rock.
Culminating at WrestleMania 40 in a star-studded main event that featured Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, John Cena, The Rock and The Undertaker, Rhodes was finally able to overcome Reigns and take the championship which he had held for 1,316 days.
Who is Roman Reigns Wrestling at WrestleMania 41?
Reigns will be in a Triple Threat match with former Shield-mate Rollins and CM Punk. In an interesting wrinkle, Punk has secured Reigns' long-time manager Paul Heyman as his cornerman for the match.
Punk and Heyman have an extensive history dating back to the late 2000s, so when Reigns was in need of a fifth man for his 2024 Survivor Series War Games team, Heyman called in Punk.
As a result, Punk told Heyman he owed him one. Punk sat on the favor for months, but cashed it in to have Heyman manage him at WrestleMania.
For Reigns to win his 10th WrestleMania match, he'll have to overcome not just his own manager in Punk's corner, but a man whose career will forever be intertwined with his own in Rollins.