WrestleMania Locations for 2026, 2027 and Beyond
WrestleMania 41 will take place in Las Vegas on April 19-20, headlined by Cody Rhodes and John Cena clashing for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
While not quite on the level of the Super Bowl, WrestleMania brings with it massive economic implications wherever it goes, as thousands of passionate fans flock to the premier event in professional wrestling.
As a result, cities across the country (and perhaps even the world, but we'll get to that later) are constantly competing against one another to bring in the "Showcase of the Immortals."
Future Confirmed WrestleMania Locations
Year
WrestleMania
Stadium
City
2026
WrestleMania 42
Caesars Superdome
New Orleans
2027
WrestleMania 43
New Nissan Stadium
Nashville
2028(?)
WrestleMania 44
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis
WrestleMania Location 2026
On the Feb. 21 edition of SmackDown, The Rock announced that WrestleMania would be returning to New Orleans. This will be the first time the city has hosted the event since WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Before that, New Orleans hosted WrestleMania XXX in 2014.
WrestleMania Location 2027
On May 5, 2023, Tennessee Titans president Burke Nihill told 3HL on 104.5 The Zone that WWE had committed to bringing WrestleMania to Nashville as long as the new stadium is finished in time. Currently, the new home of the Titans is slated to be completed in January 2027, which would provide an eight-week or so cushion to get the "Granddaddy of Them All" in town.
WrestleMania Location 2028
So, we know that WrestleMania will be going to Indianapolis at some point. The WWE and the Indiana Sports Corp reached an eight-year, multi-event agreement that began with the 2025 Royal Rumble. It hasn't been confirmed for 2028, but we know it has to happen by 2033.
Speculated WrestleMania Locations: Is WrestleMania Going to the U.K.?
There's been a lot of talk of WrestleMania heading to the UK in the future. John Cena has lobbied for it and many speculate that WWE's recent run of putting "B-show" PLE's in Europe is a way to test the market.
On one hand, it makes a lot of sense. European crowds are electric and one only needs to reference the overseas tour the WWE recently wrapped up. The energy they bring to the show is raved about by just about everyone. There's certainly no one saying that European fans don't deserve a WrestleMania. But ...
There are some problems. Not dealbreakers, necessarily. But problems nonetheless.
WWE would only hold the show in a stadium, of which not many have a roof in the U.K. and the U.K.'s typical springtime weather is cold and wet. Certainly not impossible to overcome those challenges, but the WWE would need to find a way to keep temperatures relatively tolerable while also keeping the ring dry. Again, the company has done this before, but surely it's something worth considering.
On top of that, there's a massive time difference between the U.K. and the U.S., which might prove to be too difficult of a logistical challenge to overcome. The U.K. is five hours ahead of Eastern time.
That means for the show to start at 7 p.m. in the U.K., it would be 2 p.m. on the East Coast and 11 a.m. on the West Coast.
That's less than ideal.
Still, there's plenty of proverbial smoke around the idea of a U.K. WrestleMania. And as they say in wrestling, "never say never."