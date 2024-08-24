WWE 'Big Three' Gave Simone Biles, U.S. Gymnastics Team Cool Tribute at SmackDown
The WWE trio of Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill—nicknamed the "Big Three"—brought a bit of Olympic inspiration into their six-woman tag team match Friday night during SmackDown at Capital One Arena.
Belair, Naomi and Cargill wore outfits into the ring inspired by the American gymnastics team of Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Hezly Rivera that won gold in the all-around competition at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
That all-around squad, which Biles nicknamed the "Golden Girls" in reference to their older roster (in gymnastics standards, that is), claimed the gold medal for Team USA for the third time in the last four Olympic competitions.
The "Big Three" followed in the footsteps of the "Golden Girls" on Friday night, defeating the Unholy Union and Blair Davenport in front of a roaring crowd in Washington, D.C.