Zach Edey Effortlessly Dunks Over Victor Wembanyama During Grizzlies-Spurs Clash
Not many players would try and dunk over Victor Wembanyama.
You have to catch him at the right angle, maybe with his head turned, to have any chance to get something by the NBA's leading shot blocker. Maybe the only player who would think to try Wembanyama at the rim is Memphis Grizzlies rookie big man Zach Edey.
Edey, who stands at 7'4" compared to Wembanyama's 7'3", got the best of the Spurs' phenom early in the first quarter Wednesday as the Grizzlies were in San Antonio.
Edey received a pass from Ja Morant in the low post and got to the side of Wembanyama before he went up and over for a huge slam.
The two 7-footers met at the rim and Edey won the battle.
He got the best of Wembanyama's incredibly lengthy frame this time. There's another post battle on the docket between the two young big men as the Grizzlies (25-15) and Spurs (19-19) will meet again on Friday.