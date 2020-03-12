XFL Week 6 Lines and Sharp Plays

The XFL offers some immense betting opportunities. Get in on the action and find out what bets you should make in Week 6.

The XFL, with its various different rules compared to the NFL, continues to make it difficult for oddsmakers to set appropriate spreads and totals. The sharp information from Vegas, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, is a blistering 8-3 ATS this season. Let's get into Week 6's numbers.

Week 6 Lines

(Odds courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook)

Houston Roughnecks (-6.5) at New York Guardians

Total: 47

When: Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

St. Louis BattleHawks (-3) at Tampa Bay Vipers

Total: 42

When: Saturday, March 14 at 5 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Dallas Renegades at DC Defenders (-3.5)

Total: 35.5

When: Sunday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Los Angeles Wildcats (-3) at Seattle Dragons

Total: 45

When: Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The rules used in XFL games give way to unpredictable scores you would not traditionally see in NFL or NCAA games. The league clearly wants more scoring to attract fans, however bettors have now seen 13 of the first 20 (65%) games go under the posted totals offered by sportsbooks.

There are no traditional PAT kicks in the XFL, as teams are allowed to go for a one-point conversion (from the 2-yard line), a two-point try (from the 5-yard line) or a three-point attempt (from the 10-yard line). However, teams continue to struggle to convert PATs, converting just 38-of-98 attempts (39%). The Roughnecks and Renegades are the only teams to successfully convert a three-point attempt, with Houston now achieving the feat twice. In Week 4, we finally saw our first game with a positive overall outcome on point-after-attempts, as Tampa Bay and Los Angeles went a combined 7-of-10 in the highest scoring game of the year that saw 75 total points.

Week 6 Sharp Play:

Defenders -3.5

The wiseguys jumped in early Tuesday morning backing a Defenders squad that are quite honestly Jekyll and Hyde when it comes to their home/road splits. The Defenders are a perfect 3-0 at home, both straight up and against the spread.

On the road, they’re 0-2 SU and ATS. The Defenders have outscored opponents 73-25 at home. In their two road losses, DC has been outscored 64-9. Now that it appears that Pep Hamiliton has finally moved on from Cardale Jones under center, former Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyree Jackson will take over.

Back in the friendly confines of Audi Field, lay the 3.5-points with the Defenders immediately. Don't wait on this one because this line will only continue to climb. Grab the line now, at a moderate number, while you still can.

Wildcats -3

The wiseguys jumped in late Tuesday backing a Los Angeles squad, while fading a hapless Dragons club that has scored the second-fewest points (87) in the league, tying Tampa Bay for the worst overall record (1-4 SU).

In its last two home games, Los Angeles has scored 80 points. Josh Johnson looked superb in last week’s 41-37 win over Tampa Bay, throwing four touchdown passes. In two road games, though, the Wildcats have averaged just 15.5 points per game.

Don’t be scared away by that road stat, as Johnson is showing signs he is the second-best signal caller in this league. Lay the small spread immediately. Get down on Los Angeles now, at a field goal or less, while you still can.

XFL Season Record: 8-3 ATS

XFL Trends

Dallas is the only winless team at home (0-3)

Only two quarterbacks have thrown for more than seven touchdowns: Los Angeles’ Josh Johnson (11) and Houston’s P.J. Walker (15).

With 15 touchdown passes, Houston QB P..J. Walker is averaging three touchdown passes per game.

The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Vegas Insider, is currently on an amazing 38-11-1 ATS (78%) run on all released plays. The sharp information out in Vegas supplied only to Sports Illustrated was perfect going 7-0 ATS in the NFL Playoffs, culminating with a winning selection of Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV. Since November, the sharps have absolutely crushed the sportsbooks. Be sure to follow here at SI Gambling for the wiseguy action from Vegas all year long!

MORE FROM SI GAMBLING

The 2020 AL Cy Young Is Gerrit Cole's to Lose...And He Will

Gambler Accused of Sending Threats to Rays, Athletes

Astros Cheating Scandal Has Led to Interesting Prop Bet