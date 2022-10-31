XFL Unveils Eight Cities, Teams for 2023 Season

Hopefully, the third time’s the charm for the XFL. The newest edition of the spring football league formally announced cities, team names and logos for its new season Monday.

The XFL failed to live past its first season in 2001 and the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the 2020 season after only a few weeks, but 2023 will be a new year. The season is set to start Feb. 18, 2023, and games will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and FX.

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge showed off the new logos, names and cities for all eight of the XFL’s squads in the announcement video.

Here are the eight franchises and coaches for the 2023 XFL season:

Arlington (Texas) Renegades - Bob Stoops

D.C. Defenders - Reggie Barlow



Houston Roughnecks - Wade Phillips



Orlando Guardians - Terrell Buckley



San Antonio Brahmas - Hines Ward



Seattle Sea Dragons - Jim Haslett



St. Louis Battlehawks - Anthony Becht



Vegas Vipers - Rod Woodson

