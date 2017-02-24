Boxing

Report: Muhammad Ali Jr. detained without explanation at Fort Lauderdale airport

Down
enlarge
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
SI Wire
37 minutes ago

Muhammad Ali Jr., son of the late boxing icon, says he was detained for no reason this month at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Miami New Times reports.

Ali Jr. was traveling back to the U.S. from Jamaica with his mother (Ali’s first wife, Khalilah Camacho Ali) when he was stopped and held by immigration. His mother was reportedly not detained after showing a photo of herself and her late ex-husband. Ali Jr. says he was questioned twice about his religion and detained for two hours.

Ali Jr., 44, has a U.S. passport and no criminal record.

"Due to the restrictions of the Privacy Act, U.S. Customs and Border Protection cannot discuss individual travelers; however, all international travelers arriving in the U.S. are subject to CBP inspection," a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson told the New Times via email.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters