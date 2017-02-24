These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Muhammad Ali Jr., son of the late boxing icon, says he was detained for no reason this month at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Miami New Times reports.

Ali Jr. was traveling back to the U.S. from Jamaica with his mother (Ali’s first wife, Khalilah Camacho Ali) when he was stopped and held by immigration. His mother was reportedly not detained after showing a photo of herself and her late ex-husband. Ali Jr. says he was questioned twice about his religion and detained for two hours.

Ali Jr., 44, has a U.S. passport and no criminal record.

"Due to the restrictions of the Privacy Act, U.S. Customs and Border Protection cannot discuss individual travelers; however, all international travelers arriving in the U.S. are subject to CBP inspection," a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson told the New Times via email.