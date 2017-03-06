These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Retired welterweight boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. had one of his cars set on fire during a visit to the United Kingdom, according to multiple media reports.

Mayweather had a vehicle labeled with The Money Team insignia outside of a Birmingham, England hotel.

West Midlands Police said that no one was injured during the blaze, which was set at the Park Regis Hotel on Sunday morning.

Investigators, who said the inquiry into the fire is ongoing, also said that the vehicle's windows were smashed, with accelerant being poured inside before the fire.

Just last month, Mayweather's Las Vegas mansion was reportedly burglarized.

In an earlier interview with The Telegraph, Mayweather commented on a potential fight with UFC star Conor McGregor, advising him to take a multi-million payday for a megafight.

"The difference between me and him is this: He has to fight. If I was him and I was smart, before I lose again in the UFC I'd let Floyd Mayweather kick my a** for a lot of money. It makes business sense," Mayweather said. "This guy said I'm a p***y, I'm scared, I'm a chicken. All 49 said the same thing and all the results were the same. So with that being said, if Conor McGregor really wants to fight me, we can make it happen. But is he blowing smoke up everybody's a**? We need to know."

McGregor (21–3) won the UFC's lightweight belt after beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 on Nov. 12, thus becoming the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. The 40-year-old Mayweather (49–0, 26 KOs) has not fought since beating Andre Berto in September 2015.

- Scooby Axson