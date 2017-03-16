Floyd Mayweather says he will unretire just to fight Conor McGregor

UFC president Dana White says he thinks a proposed boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will in fact take place.

Mayweather has said he would unretire to fight McGregor. The 40-year-old Mayweather (49–0, 26 KOs) has not fought since beating Andre Berto in September 2015.

"I do think it's going to happen," White said during an appearance on Conan. "I think it's going to be a tough deal, because, obviously, there are a lot of egos involved in this deal and a lot of people, so that always make it tougher.

"[But] on the flip side, there's so much money involved, I just don't see how it doesn't happen."

McGregor (21–3) won the UFC's lightweight belt after beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 on Nov. 12, thus becoming the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously.

"A lot of things make this fight intriguing," White said. "Conor McGregor is huge. He's in the prime of his career. Floyd is 40. Floyd has always had problems with southpaws; Conor is a southpaw, and Conor hits hard. When he hits people, they go. Floyd is definitely not knocking him out. That's for sure.

"I'm not saying Conor would win this boxing match, but it sure makes it interesting."

- Scooby Axson