The best thing about Baylor ascending to No. 1 is that it provides a bigger platform for my Ish Wainright All-America Campaign, which aims to raise awareness about the immense value of a senior small forward who averages only 5.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Wednesday’s 65–63 win over Iowa State was a microcosm of the Bears’ season, in that:

• Wainright had a weird, light-on-scoring, traditional stat line of two points, seven boards and eight assists.

• He made a crucial defensive play, switching onto Cyclones star point guard Monte Morris on the final possession and forcing this miss at the buzzer:

• Wainright’s on/off efficiency splits were wild. Baylor was 12 points per 100 possessions better than Iowa State when he was on the floor . . . and 18 points per 100 possessions worse than ISU when he was on the bench:

Those efficiency splits aren’t some small-sample fluke. In Baylor’s eight games against kenpom.com top-100 opponents this season, the Bears have been plus-30 points per 100 possessions with Wainright playing, and negative-12 with him on the bench. No other Bear comes even close to Wainright’s plus-42 on/off spread, with Al Freeman’s plus-12 coming in second.

Wainright’s All-America résumé could be boiled down to one line: Baylor has been a losing team when he sits, and arguably the best team in the nation when he’s on the floor.

(On/off data for Iowa State game was tracked by SI, then combined with hooplens.com’s season-long data for the final chart. Photo from Getty Images.)

Next up: 1/7 vs. Oklahoma State, 1/10 at West Virginia