Grayson Allen may have just tried to trip someone again

Grayson Allen may have tried to trip another player
College Basketball
College Basketball

SI Wire
Saturday January 7th, 2017

Duke guard Grayson Allen, who was suspended one game for tripping an opposing player earlier this month, appeared to try to do it again on Saturday afternoon.

In the first half of a win over Boston College, Allen was screened by senior Connar Tava and appeared to stick his left leg out after he was thrown off balance a bit. It was picked up by several fans on Twitter.

Allen deliberately tripped Elon guard Steven Santa Ana on Dec. 22, his third such in-game transgression of the 2016 calendar year. He sat out Duke's loss to Virginia Tech over the weekend and was stripped of his team captaincy by head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Duke was without Krzyzewski, who is recovering from back surgery, on Saturday.

– Kenny Ducey

