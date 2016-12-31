Duke guard Grayson Allen is no longer one of the team’s captains, head coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters after the Blue Devils’ loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Allen was suspended indefinitely last week after tripping an opponent from Elon. It was at least the third time Allen tripped an opponent during a game. He also tripped players last February in games against Louisville and Florida State.

"I made a really bad play. I'm sorry to him, [Steven] Santa Ana," Allen said after the game. "I'm sorry to the officials who had to call that. I'm sorry to my team. It was selfish and taking away from them. I'm not proud of that at all."

Duke’s two remaining captains are senior guard Matt Jones and fifth-year senior forward Amile Jefferson.

Saturday’s game was the first Allen missed due to the suspension.