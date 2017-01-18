Arizona’s Allonzo Trier tested positive for PEDs

Arizona guard Allonzo Trier tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug, which led to his indefinite suspension, ESPN’s Jeff Goodman first reported.

Trier has been cleared by the NCAA to return, but cannot play until the substance is entirely out of his system.

The levels have decreased, but traces of the drug must be completely gone before he is allowed to take the court. It’s unclear whether Trier will be able to return this season.

In a statement, Trier wrote that he had no idea how he tested positive and said he had never knowingly taken a banned substance. He said he was given the unnamed drug by a “well-intentioned but misguided” person as her recovered from an injury. The NCAA agreed with his version of events, and he is eligible to come back once his test results are clean.

"I am not allowed to resume playing in games until the substance completely leaves my body even at a trace amount," Trier said in his statement. "Unfortunately, I am unsure of when that time will be, but I hope it is soon. I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates, my attorney and the athletics department for their support during this difficult time

The sophomore guard averaged 14.8 points per game as a freshman and was expected to pace the Wildcats as a scorer, but has not appeared in a game due to the suspension.

Arizona has gotten strong contributions from freshman guards Rawle Alkins and Kobi Simmons in Trier’s absence, with senior Kadeem Allen and junior Parker Jackson-Cartwright rounding out the backcourt.

The Wildcats are 16–2 (5–0 Pac-12) without Trier this season. Arizona takes on USC on Thursday and UCLA on Saturday.

- Jeremy Woo and Scooby Axson