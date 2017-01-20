record: 17–1

Case For: A dual-point guard attack seems to be the ideal lineup for chasing a national title—evidence: the past four champs started two guys who could handle the point—and Kansas has the best duo in Frank Mason III and Devonte’ Graham. Mason is a clutch shot maker who seems to thrive in late-game situations, and his drive-and-kick game has improved as a senior to the point where he’s effectively setting up KU’s brigade of long-range shooters. And while the arrival of a highly rated, high-usage freshman can sometimes disrupt chemistry, wing Josh Jackson has fit in smoothly. His advanced passing skills have helped their offensive flow, and his athleticism has kicked their smallball transition game into a gear that many opponents can’t match.

The Flaws: The Jayhawks’ frontcourt is so thin that when senior forward Landen Lucas goes to the bench in Big 12 play, their defense goes in the tank. (They’re giving up 1.01 PPP when he’s on the floor, and an abysmal 1.21 when he sits.) That leaves them vulnerable to getting upset in an NCAA tournament game where Lucas gets in foul trouble. And weirdly, for a team with 3–4 high-quality guards on the floor at any given time, they aren’t shooting well from the foul line, ranking 322nd nationally at 63.7%. The closest thing they have to a foul-line “closer” is Mason—at just 74.1%. That could haunt them in March.

Next up: 1/21 vs. Texas, 1/24 at West Virginia