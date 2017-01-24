College Basketball

Marquette upsets No. 1 Villanova 74–72 after overcoming 17-point deficit

Marquette upset No. 1 Villanova 74–72 at the Bradley Center on Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

Katin Reinhardt, a transfer from USC, led the Golden Eagles with 19 points and four assists. He tied the game at 70 points with a three-point shot with 1:07 remaining in the game.

Watch Reinhardt's shot below:

Fans stormed the court at the end of the game.

Villanova led 39–24 at halftime. Mikal Bridges led the Wildcats 20 points as Villanova falls to 19–2 on the season and 7–2 in Big East play.

Marquette improves to 5–3 in Big East play which includes a 104–92 to former No. 7-ranked Creighton on Saturday.

It was the Golden Eagles' first win against a top-ranked team since 2003, when Dwyane Wade was a member of the team. Marquette's last win against Villanova was on January 28, 2012.

