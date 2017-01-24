Marquette upsets No. 1 Villanova 74–72 after overcoming 17-point deficit
Marquette upset No. 1 Villanova 74–72 at the Bradley Center on Tuesday night in Milwaukee.
Katin Reinhardt, a transfer from USC, led the Golden Eagles with 19 points and four assists. He tied the game at 70 points with a three-point shot with 1:07 remaining in the game.
Watch Reinhardt's shot below:
KATIN SPLASH. TIE GAME. #WEARE #MUBB pic.twitter.com/lFfjRn9P1o— MarquetteMBB (@MarquetteMBB) January 25, 2017
Fans stormed the court at the end of the game.
DOWN GOES NO.1! COURT STORMED.— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 25, 2017
UPSET! Marquette defeats No.1 Villanova 74-72 on @FS1. #BIGEAST https://t.co/3FQxRbiIzv
Villanova led 39–24 at halftime. Mikal Bridges led the Wildcats 20 points as Villanova falls to 19–2 on the season and 7–2 in Big East play.
Marquette improves to 5–3 in Big East play which includes a 104–92 to former No. 7-ranked Creighton on Saturday.
It was the Golden Eagles' first win against a top-ranked team since 2003, when Dwyane Wade was a member of the team. Marquette's last win against Villanova was on January 28, 2012.
- Chris Chavez