Former Syracuse center Fab Melo has passed away at age 26, according to multiple reports.

Melo, who was playing professionally in his home country of Brazil, starred at Syracuse for two seasons before declaring for the 2012 NBA draft. The Celtics selected Melo with the 22nd pick in the draft.

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim told ESPN that Melo's death marked a "sad, sad day."

"He was a really good kid, and it's not fair that he will be defined by one thing, a 10-page paper," Boeheim said, according to ESPN. "He worked his tail off to become a really good player, and was a nice kid."

The cause of death is unknown. Melo reportedly died at his mother's home in Brazil.

Melo only played six games in the NBA, averaging 1.2 points in six minutes per game. He briefly signed with both the Grizzlies and Mavericks but did not appear in a regular season game. He later played in the D–League before signing with Brazilian club Paulistano in 2014.

He signed with Brazilian club Liga Sorocabana in November 2015.