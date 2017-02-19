Lonzo Ball's father, LaVar Ball, firmly believes that his son is a better player than two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, he tells ESPN.

“I have the upmost confidence in what my boy is doing,” LaVar said. “I’m going to tell you right now, he’s better than Stephen Curry to me. Put Steph Curry on UCLA’s team right now and put my boy on Golden State and watch what happens"

Watch Ball's comments below:

Earlier in the week, LaVar Ball told TMZ that his son was "going to be better than Stephen Curry." He has also previously predicted that UCLA will win the national title.