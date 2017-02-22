College Basketball

Watch: Syracuse fans mercilessly boo Grayson Allen and Duke

SI Wire
38 minutes ago

Syracuse fans at the Carrier Dome did not shy away from expressing how they really feel about Grayson Allen and the Duke Blue Devils coming into town.

Fan carried signs mocking the Duke star with captions that read "50 Trips of Gray" and "Duke's Tripping They Can't Win Here." The signs are in reference to Allen's questionable incidents throughout the year. Earlier in the season, he served a one-game suspension for tripping an opponent.

Another sign also featured Ted Cruz with text that said "Grayson, I am your father."

Bubble Watch: Time is running out for fringe teams

The boos rained down at the Carrier Dome.

Syracuse is 16–12 on the season. Duke enters ranked No. 10 in the country with a 22–5 record.

