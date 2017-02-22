Syracuse fans at the Carrier Dome did not shy away from expressing how they really feel about Grayson Allen and the Duke Blue Devils coming into town.

Fan carried signs mocking the Duke star with captions that read "50 Trips of Gray" and "Duke's Tripping They Can't Win Here." The signs are in reference to Allen's questionable incidents throughout the year. Earlier in the season, he served a one-game suspension for tripping an opponent.

Another sign also featured Ted Cruz with text that said "Grayson, I am your father."

• Bubble Watch: Time is running out for fringe teams

The boos rained down at the Carrier Dome.

Grayson Allen gets a not-so warm welcome here inside the Carrier Dome. Syracuse expecting a crowd of more than 30,000. pic.twitter.com/HJOeJD4tk7 — Duke Basketball (@dukebasketball) February 22, 2017

Syracuse is 16–12 on the season. Duke enters ranked No. 10 in the country with a 22–5 record.