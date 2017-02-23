College Basketball

Report: Creighton guard Maurice Watson focus of sexual assault probe

an hour ago

The Omaha, Nebraska police are investigating injured Creighton point guard Maurice Watson for an alleged sexual assault that took place earlier this month, reports the Omaha World-Herald.

The school announced Wednesday that it suspended Watson for an undisclosed violation of university rules, saying Watson was barred from "athletic-related activities for alleged actions that are contrary to university policies and core values.”

According to the report, a female Creighton student accused him of sexual assault.

Watson has not been arrested or charged with any crime.  

Watson was injured on Jan. 16 and will not participate in senior day activities with the team for their final home game against St. John's on Tuesdsy.

Creighton is 4–5 without Watson, who led the nation in assists at the time he was injured.

- Scooby Axson

