Big Ten tournament schedule: Bracket, TV channel, dates

March Madness: What's holding Kansas, Villanova back from winning it all?
The Big Ten Tournament kicks off on March 8 from the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C., with the winner receiving an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

The conference could get as many as seven teams in the Big Dance, and all eyes will be on Northwestern, which has never received a bid to the tournament in its history.

The 'Cats closed their season with a win over Michigan and a close loss to Purdue. 

The Big Ten has been one of the strongest conferences in college basketball over the last few years, but the league is experiencing a bit of a down year. It remains to be seen how the selection committee evaluates the conference come Sunday. 

Here's a look at the tournament's bracket. 

How to watch

When: Coverage starts Wednesday, March 8, 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and CBS

Live stream: Watch the games online with BTN2Go, WatchESPN, or CBSSports.com

