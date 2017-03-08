March Madness: What's holding Kansas, Villanova back from winning it all?

The 2017 Big East men's basketball tournament will be played from March 8–11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the tournament champion receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

It's the 35th consecutive year that the tournament will be held at the Garden.

Seton Hall is the tournament's defending champion, and Villanova will be looking for its third Big East tourney title after losing to the Pirates in the finals of last year's tournament.

How to watch

When: Coverage starts Wednesday, March 8, 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, FS1

Live stream: Watch the games online with Fox Sports Go.

Schedule

Wednesday, March 8

Game 1: No. 9 Georgetown vs. No. 8 St. John’s, 7 p.m., FS1

Game 2: No. 10 DePaul vs. No. 7 Xavier, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Thursday, March 9

Game 3: No. 1 Villanova vs. Winner of Game 1, 12 p.m., FS1

Game 4: No. 5 Seton Hall vs. No. 4 Marquette, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 2 Butler, 7 p.m., FS1

Game 6: No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 3 Providence, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Friday, March 10

Semifinal 1: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Semifinal 2: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 9 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 11

Final: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2, 5:30 p.m., FOX