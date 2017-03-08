Watch Big East Tournament online: Live stream, TV channel, schedule
The 2017 Big East men's basketball tournament will be played from March 8–11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the tournament champion receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
It's the 35th consecutive year that the tournament will be held at the Garden.
Seton Hall is the tournament's defending champion, and Villanova will be looking for its third Big East tourney title after losing to the Pirates in the finals of last year's tournament.
How to watch
When: Coverage starts Wednesday, March 8, 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX, FS1
Live stream: Watch the games online with Fox Sports Go.
Schedule
Wednesday, March 8
Game 1: No. 9 Georgetown vs. No. 8 St. John’s, 7 p.m., FS1
Game 2: No. 10 DePaul vs. No. 7 Xavier, 9:30 p.m., FS1
Thursday, March 9
Game 3: No. 1 Villanova vs. Winner of Game 1, 12 p.m., FS1
Game 4: No. 5 Seton Hall vs. No. 4 Marquette, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 2 Butler, 7 p.m., FS1
Game 6: No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 3 Providence, 9:30 p.m., FS1
Friday, March 10
Semifinal 1: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Semifinal 2: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 9 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 11
Final: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2, 5:30 p.m., FOX