College Basketball

Watch Big East Tournament online: Live stream, TV channel, schedule

2:16 | College Basketball
March Madness: What's holding Kansas, Villanova back from winning it all?
SI Wire
2 hours ago

The 2017 Big East men's basketball tournament will be played from March 8–11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the tournament champion receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

It's the 35th consecutive year that the tournament will be held at the Garden.

Seton Hall is the tournament's defending champion, and Villanova will be looking for its third Big East tourney title after losing to the Pirates in the finals of last year's tournament.

How to watch

When: Coverage starts Wednesday, March 8, 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, FS1

Live stream: Watch the games online with Fox Sports Go.

Schedule

Wednesday, March 8

Game 1: No. 9 Georgetown vs. No. 8 St. John’s, 7 p.m., FS1

Game 2: No. 10 DePaul vs. No. 7 Xavier, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Thursday, March 9

Game 3: No. 1 Villanova vs. Winner of Game 1, 12 p.m., FS1

Game 4: No. 5 Seton Hall vs. No. 4 Marquette, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 2 Butler, 7 p.m., FS1

Game 6: No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 3 Providence, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Friday, March 10

Semifinal 1: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Semifinal 2: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 9 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 11

Final: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2, 5:30 p.m., FOX

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters