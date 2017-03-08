College Basketball

The Big Ten Tournament kicks off on March 8 from the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C., with the winner receiving an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

The conference could get as many as seven teams in the Big Dance, and all eyes will be on Northwestern, which has never received a bid to the tournament in its history.

Purdue is the top seed and regular-season champion. The Boilermakers lost in the title game last year to Michigan State, who are the five seed.

How to watch

When: Coverage starts Wednesday, March 8, 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and CBS

Live stream: Watch the games online with BTN2GoWatchESPN, or CBSSports.com

Game schedule

Wednesday, March 8

Game 1: No. 13 Penn State vs. No, 12 Nebraska, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 2: No. 14 Rutgers vs. No. 11 Ohio State, 7 p.m. ET, BTN

Thursday, March 9

Game 3: No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Michigan, Noon ET, BTN

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 5 Michigan State, 2:30 p.m. ET, BTN

Game 5: No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Iowa, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 6 Northwestern, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Friday, March 10

Quarterfinal 1: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 1 Purdue, Noon ET, ESPN

Quarterfinal 2: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 4 Minnesota, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Quarterfinal 3: Winner of Game 5 vs. No 2 Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m. ET, BTN

Quarterfinal 4: Winner of Game 6 vs. No. 3 Maryland, 9 p.m. ET, BTN

Saturday, March 11

Semifinal 1: Winner of Quarterfinal 1 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 2, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Semifinal 2: Winner of Quarterfinal 3 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 4, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday, March 12

Final: 3 p.m. ET, CBS

