Watch Big Ten Tournament online: Live stream, TV channel, schedule
The Big Ten Tournament kicks off on March 8 from the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C., with the winner receiving an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.
The conference could get as many as seven teams in the Big Dance, and all eyes will be on Northwestern, which has never received a bid to the tournament in its history.
Purdue is the top seed and regular-season champion. The Boilermakers lost in the title game last year to Michigan State, who are the five seed.
How to watch
When: Coverage starts Wednesday, March 8, 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and CBS
Live stream: Watch the games online with BTN2Go, WatchESPN, or CBSSports.com
Game schedule
Wednesday, March 8
Game 1: No. 13 Penn State vs. No, 12 Nebraska, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Game 2: No. 14 Rutgers vs. No. 11 Ohio State, 7 p.m. ET, BTN
Thursday, March 9
Game 3: No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Michigan, Noon ET, BTN
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 5 Michigan State, 2:30 p.m. ET, BTN
Game 5: No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Iowa, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 6 Northwestern, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Friday, March 10
Quarterfinal 1: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 1 Purdue, Noon ET, ESPN
Quarterfinal 2: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 4 Minnesota, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Quarterfinal 3: Winner of Game 5 vs. No 2 Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m. ET, BTN
Quarterfinal 4: Winner of Game 6 vs. No. 3 Maryland, 9 p.m. ET, BTN
Saturday, March 11
Semifinal 1: Winner of Quarterfinal 1 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 2, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Semifinal 2: Winner of Quarterfinal 3 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 4, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Sunday, March 12
Final: 3 p.m. ET, CBS